PUBLIC AGENDA: Potential changes to boards, commissions; school reopening update

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 26.

CITY COUNCIL ...The council plans to hear an update on the city's work on race and equity, including a mission statement and reorganization of committee structure, and discuss potential changes to the city's boards and commissions. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ...The school board will discuss a safety report, COVID-19 testing, reopening update for elementary grades and planning for reopening secondary schools, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. It will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and on midpenmedia.org. A link to the agenda will be posted here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Palo Alto Soccer Club proposal for the Cubberley Community Center field, consider the "First Tee of Silicon Valley" proposal for Baylands Golf Links, and discuss the city's safe routes, shared streets and summer streets programs. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 979 2962 7023.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the proposal by Castilleja School to rebuild portions of its campus at 1310 Bryant St. and to build an underground garage. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 917 2460 5868.