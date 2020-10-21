Book Arts Jam goes online throughout October

An annual autumn highlight of the local arts scene, Bay Area Book Artists' Book Arts Jam has, like many events in the COVID-19 era, gone virtual this year.

The free festival, online throughout October, celebrates the diversity of what it means to "be a book," and includes demonstrations on how to make book art from found materials, classes in bookmaking, galleries of member-created artist books (such as a gallery of "Shelter in Place" mini-books made during the pandemic and exchanged through the mail), a virtual marketplace, and pre-recorded speaker presentations, with a panel discussion on "book club for book artists."

More information is available at bayareabookartists.org.