Book Arts Jam goes online throughout October

Galleries, speakers, demonstrations and more are all part of month-long virtual festival

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Lorraine Crowder's "Paradise In Peril" is part of the Book Arts Jam. Courtesy Bay Area Book Artists.

An annual autumn highlight of the local arts scene, Bay Area Book Artists' Book Arts Jam has, like many events in the COVID-19 era, gone virtual this year.

Cathy Cakebread's "Fly Away" is part of the 2020 Book Arts Jam. Courtesy Bay Area Book Artists.

The free festival, online throughout October, celebrates the diversity of what it means to "be a book," and includes demonstrations on how to make book art from found materials, classes in bookmaking, galleries of member-created artist books (such as a gallery of "Shelter in Place" mini-books made during the pandemic and exchanged through the mail), a virtual marketplace, and pre-recorded speaker presentations, with a panel discussion on "book club for book artists."

More information is available at bayareabookartists.org.

Bay Area Book Artists' annual Book Arts Jam is online this year.

