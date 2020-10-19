To help small businesses, Santa Clara County supervisors propose $100M loan program

Santa Clara County Supervisors Susan Ellenberg and Joe Simitian are proposing a $100 million loan program that would provide low-interest loans to small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

If the proposal is approved at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administration will come back with a report outlining program options during budget hearings in mid-November.

"COVID-19 has been an economic body blow for our County's small businesses and their employees," said Simitian. "These businesses are the backbones of our communities, providing employment and economic stability for residents across the county."

Since the shelter-in-place orders in March, small businesses have had to either totally or temporarily close their doors as they faced losses, layoffs and bankruptcy.

In fact, the county's largest city, San Jose, ranks fifth in the country with the largest number of small business closures. For every 1,000 businesses, nine are permanently shut and 11 are temporarily closed, according to Yelp data.