PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on litigation over excessive-force claim, Foothills Park access

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Oct 15, 2020, 4:45 pm
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 19.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss existing litigation from Julio Arevalo pertaining to his arrest in front of Happy Donuts and from a group that includes the ACLU and the NAACP pertaining to the city's policy of prohibiting non-residents from accessing Foothills Park. The council will then get an update on the city budget and economic recovery and consider adopting new policies to govern local board and commissions. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. The rest of the virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE … The committee plans to discuss the CalPers pension annual valuation reports. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

