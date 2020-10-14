Museum's reopening exhibition invites visitors into a 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

The Museum of American Heritage in Palo Alto had an extra reason to celebrate when it reopened to the public several weeks ago with its first in-person, indoor exhibition since the pandemic began this spring.

The museum is welcoming visitors back through its doors with "Frank's Cabinet of Curiosities: Celebrating 30 Years," an exhibition marking the museum's 30th anniversary. The exhibition runs through Feb. 21.

"Frank's Cabinet of Curiosities" showcases original artifacts collected by museum founder Frank Livermore, and features a host of mechanical and electrical "curiosities" — vintage sewing machines, cameras, radios, household items and office equipment, as well as the item that started it all: a mechanical sweeper that launched Livermore's love of collecting.

The museum's outdoor exhibitions, which include gardens, a print shop and garage, are also open to visitors.

Under Santa Clara County Health guidelines, the museum is open at 25% of its capacity and all visitors are required to wear masks.