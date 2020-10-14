Arts

Museum's reopening exhibition invites visitors into a 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Museum of American Heritage marks 30th anniversary with a show featuring artifacts from founder's collection

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Visitors will find an array of unusual mechanical and electrical objects in the "Frank's Cabinet of Curiosities" exhibit. Photo by Wayland Lee/Courtesy Museum of American Heritage.

The Museum of American Heritage in Palo Alto had an extra reason to celebrate when it reopened to the public several weeks ago with its first in-person, indoor exhibition since the pandemic began this spring.

The museum is welcoming visitors back through its doors with "Frank's Cabinet of Curiosities: Celebrating 30 Years," an exhibition marking the museum's 30th anniversary. The exhibition runs through Feb. 21.

"Frank's Cabinet of Curiosities" features a variety of mechanical and electrical objects collected by museum founder Frank Livermore. Photo by Wayland Lee/Courtesy Museum of American Heritage.

"Frank's Cabinet of Curiosities" showcases original artifacts collected by museum founder Frank Livermore, and features a host of mechanical and electrical "curiosities" — vintage sewing machines, cameras, radios, household items and office equipment, as well as the item that started it all: a mechanical sweeper that launched Livermore's love of collecting.

The museum's outdoor exhibitions, which include gardens, a print shop and garage, are also open to visitors.

Under Santa Clara County Health guidelines, the museum is open at 25% of its capacity and all visitors are required to wear masks.

If you're interested

The Museum of American Heritage is open Fridays-Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit moah.org.

