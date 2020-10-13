Arts

Palo Alto artist exhibits painting at de Young Museum

Flo de Bretagne's 'Time Travel' is part of group show celebrating institution's 125th anniversary

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto painter Flo de Bretagne points to her painting currently on display at San Francisco's de Young Museum. Courtesy Flo de Bretagne.

The colorful artwork of longtime Palo Alto resident Flo de Bretagne has graced the walls of local schools, hospitals and galleries. Currently, her painting "Time Travel" is being exhibited at a Bay Area art institution: San Francisco's de Young Museum.

In celebration of the Golden Gate Park museum's 125th anniversary, the exhibition "de Young Open" is a community art exhibition of submissions by Bay Area artists. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 3, 2021, at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco.

She is also participating this month in a virtual exhibit and sale benefiting Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, organized by Silicon Valley Open Studios.

"During this challenging year more people have spent time at home and have asked me to paint on commission," de Bertagne, who grew up in Paris, France, told this news organization. "I have come to call myself a 'maker of dreams' because I like to create uplifting paintings that invite the viewer to escape from the confinement and the worries of his everyday life."

Dante Deummond
2 hours ago
Dante Deummond, Downtown North
2 hours ago
How wonderful! Such a brilliant painting. Congratulations!

Judy Kramer
14 minutes ago
Judy Kramer, Greendell/Walnut Grove
14 minutes ago
Congratulations to Flo. Also, two artists from Gallery House on California Avenue are in the de Young's exhibit, painter Robin Stearns and photographer Michael Endicott. You can see their work at www.galleryhouse.art.

