Garlic naan and sizzling boti: Zareen's expands to Redwood City

Zareen's, one of the Peninsula's most popular Pakistani-Indian restaurants, has opened a new location at 2039 Broadway St. in downtown Redwood City.

This is owner Zareen Khan's third restaurant, joining the original location in Mountain View and second outpost in Palo Alto.

The Redwood City Zareen's is open only in the evenings for takeout and delivery for now but will ramp up to full hours and both indoor and outdoor dining starting on Friday, Oct. 16.

(In San Mateo County, restaurants are now allowed to open their dining rooms at 25% capacity or with 100 people, whichever is fewer.)

The menu is the same as the other Zareen's locations, with samosas, chicken tikka masala, garlic naan made to order in a clay oven, paratha wraps and other Pakistani and Indian fare. Khan said she may add more tandoori dishes later in the year.