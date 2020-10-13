Gaines tapped to serve as Palo Alto's deputy city manager

Chantal Cotton Gaines, a fixture in Palo Alto's recent efforts to launch the Office of Transportation and advance a new vision for the rail corridor, has been promoted to deputy city manager, City Manager Ed Shikada announced Tuesday.

Gaines, a 12-year veteran of local government service, has spent the past three years as assistant to the city manager, first under former City Manager James Keene and later under Shikada. Her recent projects include helping the city launch its Office of Transportation and facilitating meetings of the Expanded Community Advisory Panel, a citizen group that is helping the city select a preferred alternative for rail design.

Shikada said in a statement that the promotion is effective immediately. In her new job, she will have a greater role in furthering intergovernmental relations, managing the city's initiatives on race and equity (including public safety reform) and other citywide priorities, according to the announcement.

She will be stepping into a position that has been vacant since April, when Michelle Poche Flaherty resigned to become assistant city manager in Redwood City.

Before coming to Palo Alto, Gaines had spent four years with the city of Oakland, where she led the development of a $25 million annual public safety and violence prevention initiative, according to the city. A native of Flint, Michigan, Gaines has also previously served in city administration and leadership roles for the city of College Park in Maryland, and the city of Ypsilanti and Washtenaw County in Michigan.