Students protest in Palo Alto over supervisor's vote on sex assault policy study

A group of high school students on Sunday protested outside the Palo Alto home of a Santa Clara County supervisor, angry that he recently voted against proceeding with a study of sexual assault and harassment policies in schools and colleges the students contend would help improve student safety in Santa Clara County.
The group, which organizer Rachel Sun said included a number of high-school-age victims of sexual assault, gathered Sunday at Palo Alto's Duveneck Elementary School and the marched a few blocks to the home of Supervisor Joe Simitian. Sun and other protesters contend Simitian has used "procedural stalling tactics" to allow imposition of new Title IX regulations for high school and college policies and procedures for handling sexual violence.
These procedures have been supported by Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education, and critics say these procedures penalize victims of assault.
Protesters, with masks and social distancing, demanded Simitian back the measure when it returns to the Board of Supervisors in November.
In a statement, Sun — a senior at Gunn High School in Palo Alto — said 45 "student survivors" gave two hours of testimony at a recent board meeting. Why would Simitian listen to Betsy DeVos but not us, the students in his own district?" she said.
According to recent Palo Alto High School graduate Alexa Aalami, a founder of the student group Responsive Inclusive Safe Environment, the study Simitian voted against was important because, with the new Title IX regulations, school and college policies and procedures for handling sexual violence have been placed into disarray.
"Survivors are falling though the cracks, and we need the county to step up to the plate and help parents and students to see how their schools are handling sexual violence," Aalami said.
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted on Sept. 22 to oppose moving ahead with an investigation into the uniformity and enforcement of all of the county's sex- and gender-based discrimination and harassment policies in county schools. Simitian, along with Susan Ellenberg and Mike Wasserman, voted to delay any investigation for at least 60 days, giving the supervisors and county staff time to gather more information about the possible investigation. It is scheduled to come before the supervisors on Nov. 17.
Comments
Joe Simitian has been a stalwart supporter of victim's rights and sensitive to the equities in these issues, making sure we have fair processes. Can this story be updated to allow him to express a view on this issue?
Joe Simitian is deeply out of touch with the sexual assault issue. Whenever you try to talk to him about it, he tells you a long-winded story about how he put into place a sexual harassment policy in Palo Alto schools for staff 35 years ago. If the last thing you did for survivors was 35 years ago maybe it's time to step up to the plate again.
He is not an advocate for survivors and no one thinks so except him in his own mind and maybe (but only maybe) Mary Hughes.
I applaud these young protestors and I regret not being able to join them!
Even if I did not agree with their cause -- which I do -- I cannot understand how an elected official could vote against a "study" of an issue that has been such a huge problem in his hometown that the United States Department of Justice has had to intervene - twice - in the past 5 years! Come on, Supervisor Simitian. Please do the right thing here.
The headline and some comments by student protestors mislead readers by contending Supervisor Simitian supports Education Secretary Betsy DeVos's postions on sexual assault on campus. Full stop.
Yet toward the end of the article, we find a very different story - Simitian with the majority of Supervisors, "...voted on Sept. 22 to oppose moving ahead with an investigation into the uniformity and enforcement of all of the county's sex-and gender-based discrimination and harassment policies in county schools". "It is scheduled to come before the supervisors on Nov. 17."
So we read there is action being considered for all schools in the County and the Supervisors have opted to amass more information before taking further action on Nov. 17. This seems reasonable approach. Score 1 for good governance. It also will likely create a better result for women on campus.
This is what Supervisor Simitian is all about - his 30+ year record proves he is a strong supporter of women's rights.
Actually "misleading" is actually misleading.
The fact is that Simitian specifically voted to delay any action on the study for 2 months and specifically on Simitian's motion added the condition that the County staff is to consult with "federal agencies" (all of which are controlled by Trump) before taking action.
So you are wrong.
Joe Simitian is no friend to sexual assault victims. These kids know it and are demanding better. Just one of a thousand reasons why it's time for Joe to move on.
Emotion over reason is what got Trump elected.
I’ll leave it at that.
@Misleading,
Stop stirring the pot. By even mentioning President Trump's name, you are creating visceral reactions for many readers. Visceral reactions against these students. The adults should be setting a good example here.
Joe Simitian has a long and solid record, but this does not mean he is always right. And, PAUSD has a lousy record of compliance on these issues. But for the actions of non-Board members and non-staff, it is likely that nothing would have improved in Palo Alto.
Hurrah for these students for speaking up for themselves. I wish PAUSD students would protest outside our Board member's houses from time-to-time. Good old fashioned advocacy is sorely needed.