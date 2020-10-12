News

Seven East Palo Alto City Council candidates seek to set city on a promising path

Three incumbents, four newcomers vying for three open seats

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 12, 2020, 11:08 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

This fall, seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council not only want to tackle some of their community's more evergreen issues — which have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but also to set a promising path for a city in flux.

The incumbents — Lisa Gauthier, Larry Moody and Carlos Romero — are each seeking to secure a third term on the council to continue their work on affordable housing, job opportunities and commercial development, among other issues.

But as the city grapples with one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County, some of its persistent issues — resident displacement, job losses, supporting youth and seniors, and public safety and health — have become more urgent.

First-time challengers Stewart Hyland, Webster Lincoln, Antonio Lopez and Juan Mendez want to ensure that residents are protected during the health crisis and are included in the city's future. They are all well-versed in the city's issues as well as its potential and hope to build upon the work of their predecessors, but with different solutions.

Read our profiles of the seven candidates:

Lisa Gauthier: Shaping an East Palo Alto for her family

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Stewart Hyland: If there's a nonprofit, there's a way

Webster Lincoln: East Palo Alto's homegrown data scientist

Antonio Lopez: Uplifting the community, starting from the bottom

Juan Mendez: 'A new perspective'

Larry Moody: Embracing East Palo Alto as a Silicon Valley city

Carlos Romero: Longtime activist sees city's potential beyond COVID-19

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Seven East Palo Alto City Council candidates seek to set city on a promising path

Three incumbents, four newcomers vying for three open seats

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 12, 2020, 11:08 pm

This fall, seven candidates running for East Palo Alto City Council not only want to tackle some of their community's more evergreen issues — which have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but also to set a promising path for a city in flux.

The incumbents — Lisa Gauthier, Larry Moody and Carlos Romero — are each seeking to secure a third term on the council to continue their work on affordable housing, job opportunities and commercial development, among other issues.

But as the city grapples with one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County, some of its persistent issues — resident displacement, job losses, supporting youth and seniors, and public safety and health — have become more urgent.

First-time challengers Stewart Hyland, Webster Lincoln, Antonio Lopez and Juan Mendez want to ensure that residents are protected during the health crisis and are included in the city's future. They are all well-versed in the city's issues as well as its potential and hope to build upon the work of their predecessors, but with different solutions.

Lisa Gauthier: Shaping an East Palo Alto for her family

Stewart Hyland: If there's a nonprofit, there's a way

Webster Lincoln: East Palo Alto's homegrown data scientist

Antonio Lopez: Uplifting the community, starting from the bottom

Juan Mendez: 'A new perspective'

Larry Moody: Embracing East Palo Alto as a Silicon Valley city

Carlos Romero: Longtime activist sees city's potential beyond COVID-19

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.