Masseur arrested for sexual assault at therapy center

A man who police say sexually assaulted a woman during a massage appointment in Palo Alto last week has been arrested.

Roy Alberto Melgar, 27, of San Mateo, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration, which is considered a felony, police said in a press release issued Monday.

The woman's husband called police dispatch just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to report that his wife had just been sexually assaulted at Spine and Therapy Center, according to police. The woman, who's in her 40s, didn't suffer physical injuries from the alleged assault.

After receiving the report, officers arrested Melgar and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail, the release states.

Spine and Therapy Center, located at 2504 Ash St. near California Avenue, fired Melgar once the business learned about the investigation, according to police. The center is cooperating with detectives on the case.