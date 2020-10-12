News

Masseur arrested for sexual assault at therapy center

Spine and Therapy Center terminates man after learning about investigation

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A man who police say sexually assaulted a woman during a massage appointment in Palo Alto last week has been arrested.

Roy Alberto Melgar, 27, of San Mateo, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Palo Alto reported Oct. 7. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Roy Alberto Melgar, 27, of San Mateo, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration, which is considered a felony, police said in a press release issued Monday.

The woman's husband called police dispatch just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to report that his wife had just been sexually assaulted at Spine and Therapy Center, according to police. The woman, who's in her 40s, didn't suffer physical injuries from the alleged assault.

After receiving the report, officers arrested Melgar and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail, the release states.

Spine and Therapy Center, located at 2504 Ash St. near California Avenue, fired Melgar once the business learned about the investigation, according to police. The center is cooperating with detectives on the case.

As of Monday morning, investigators only knew of one victim, police said.

"Mr. Melgar was operating as an independent contractor and not as an employee at the time of the alleged assault," Lyresa Pleskovitch, owner of Spine and Therapy Center, said in an email to this news organization. Melgar is no longer associated with the office, she added.

Anyone with information about Melgar is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

