Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian reported missing

Family seeks help, information regarding her whereabouts

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Avenidas President and CEO Amy Andonian addresses community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for the senior services center on Sept. 7, 2017. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Family and friends of Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian are asking for the public's help to find her. Andonian, an advocate for older adults, was last seen on Friday in Palo Alto, according to an alert sent out by her mother, Sandra Carlson.

Andonian was recently hospitalized for several hours, according to posts by friends. A resident of Pacifica, Andonian is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has short, blond hair. She was last seen driving a black Kia SUV electric/hybrid vehicle.

A missing persons report has been filed with the Palo Alto Police Department, according to her mother's alert.

"My daughter is missing and we are afraid for her well being," Sandra Carlson wrote in the alert.

Andonian became CEO and president of Avenidas, the nonprofit agency for older adults, starting in October 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has had a long career in elder advocacy dating to 2006, including as program manager at Daybreak Adult Day Care in Sunnyvale; program director for Adult Day Care and Caregiver Support Services in Santa Clara County; and vice president of home care and supportive services for the Institute on Aging. She has also helped elderly immigrants learn English through AmeriCorps VISTA Project SHINE.

Anyone with information regarding Andonian's whereabouts is asked to call Sandra Carlson at 650-438-0041. Palo Alto police were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

