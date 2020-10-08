PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on school reopening procedures, Castilleja growth plan

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 12.

CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will meet in person to discuss physical safety and reopening procedures; career-themed pathway; a budget update; and report on A-G graduation requirements, among other items. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. A link to the agenda will be posted here. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the status of recommendations from the Community Services Department Fee Schedule Audit and discuss the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women as a component of the citywide initiative on inclusion and diversity. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the conditional-use permit for the Castilleja School's proposed reconstruction of its campus at 1310 Bryant St. It will also receive an informational report about Plan Bay Area 2050 and the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 959 2402 4700.