Arts

Woodside's Day of the Horse celebrates all things equine

Event stays on the saddle this year with a hybrid of virtual, in-person activities

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 7, 2020, 11:28 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Participants in the 2019 Day of the Horse progressive trail ride wore costumes inspired by the event's "superheroes" theme. "Roaring ’20s" is the theme of this year's trail ride. Courtesy WHOA!

The 16th annual Day of the Horse weekend, a three-day celebration in Woodside of all things equine, will bring the community together — safely — Oct. 9-11 for three days of horse-focused festivities.

Volunteers from the Woodside Area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!), who organized this event, have taken on the challenges of event planning during a pandemic at a full gallop, adapting the Day of the Horse into a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities.

The event kicks off Oct. 9 with an online "Art of the Horse" exhibit, featuring images of over 100 paintings, photographs, and sculptures of horses. The public can view the art and vote for their favorites. The top 12 vote-getters will grace the pages of the 2021 WHOA! Calendar. The exhibit is available online for viewing and voting. Though visitors can only select their favorites through Oct. 10, the exhibit will stay online throughout the year.

An exhibition of horse-inspired artworks is a new feature of Day of the Horse introduced last year. The 2020 art show will be virtual and viewers are invited to vote on their favorite pieces for inclusion in the WHOA! 2021 calendar. Courtesy WHOA!

A progressive trail ride takes place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on town trails. Riders are invited to dress up in costumes inspired by this year's "Roaring '20s" theme. The route, which includes stops at public and private horse-friendly locations primarily in Woodside, required pre-registration due to COVID restrictions.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a drive-thru Family Fun Horse Fair held in the parking lot at Woodside Town Hall, 2995 Woodside Road. The fair features a variety of horse exhibits, including a farrier (horseshoeing) exhibition and demonstrations of equestrian skills such as dressage and vaulting. Also, the fair will find many types of horses, from petite ponies and miniature horses to brawny Clydesdales, strutting their stuff for the visitors driving by. The event is also offering a virtual version of the horse fair. Organizers are offering free plush ponies to the first 500 attendees.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

True to its mission of supporting the area's equestrian community, WHOA! has given over $200,000 to many local projects through funds raised from the Day of The Horse. Most recently, WHOA! worked with the Woodside Community Foundation to donate $10,000 to help with rescue and relief efforts for large animals displaced by the CZU Complex fires. The group also contributed $25,000 to the roughly $200,00 that was needed for completion of the Center Trail Bridge Project.

If you're interested

The Day of the Horse offers both virtual and in-person events Oct. 9-11. For more information, visit whoa94062.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Woodside's Day of the Horse celebrates all things equine

Event stays on the saddle this year with a hybrid of virtual, in-person activities

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 7, 2020, 11:28 am

The 16th annual Day of the Horse weekend, a three-day celebration in Woodside of all things equine, will bring the community together — safely — Oct. 9-11 for three days of horse-focused festivities.

Volunteers from the Woodside Area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!), who organized this event, have taken on the challenges of event planning during a pandemic at a full gallop, adapting the Day of the Horse into a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities.

The event kicks off Oct. 9 with an online "Art of the Horse" exhibit, featuring images of over 100 paintings, photographs, and sculptures of horses. The public can view the art and vote for their favorites. The top 12 vote-getters will grace the pages of the 2021 WHOA! Calendar. The exhibit is available online for viewing and voting. Though visitors can only select their favorites through Oct. 10, the exhibit will stay online throughout the year.

A progressive trail ride takes place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on town trails. Riders are invited to dress up in costumes inspired by this year's "Roaring '20s" theme. The route, which includes stops at public and private horse-friendly locations primarily in Woodside, required pre-registration due to COVID restrictions.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a drive-thru Family Fun Horse Fair held in the parking lot at Woodside Town Hall, 2995 Woodside Road. The fair features a variety of horse exhibits, including a farrier (horseshoeing) exhibition and demonstrations of equestrian skills such as dressage and vaulting. Also, the fair will find many types of horses, from petite ponies and miniature horses to brawny Clydesdales, strutting their stuff for the visitors driving by. The event is also offering a virtual version of the horse fair. Organizers are offering free plush ponies to the first 500 attendees.

True to its mission of supporting the area's equestrian community, WHOA! has given over $200,000 to many local projects through funds raised from the Day of The Horse. Most recently, WHOA! worked with the Woodside Community Foundation to donate $10,000 to help with rescue and relief efforts for large animals displaced by the CZU Complex fires. The group also contributed $25,000 to the roughly $200,00 that was needed for completion of the Center Trail Bridge Project.

If you're interested

The Day of the Horse offers both virtual and in-person events Oct. 9-11. For more information, visit whoa94062.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.