Election Guide 2020: Voter resources

A contentious general election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought rise to another issue: casting a ballot. Here's what you need to know about voting by mail this fall.

Mail-in ballots

Under Santa Clara County's Voter's Choice Act, all registered voters will be sent mail-in ballots for this election starting Monday, Oct. 5.

The ballot will come with a pre-paid envelope so the voter can send it back. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

For people who do not trust sending their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, the Registrar of Voters will deploy about 90 drop boxes throughout the county. County staff, not the Postal Service, will collect those ballots and bring them back to be counted. In Palo Alto, the drop boxes are outside at the following locations: Palo Alto High School, 50 Embarcadero Road; Rinconada Branch Library, 1213 Newell Road; Palo Alto City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave.; and Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road.