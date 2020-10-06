Election Guide 2020: Ravenswood City School District

Signs behind Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy kindergartener Clara remind students and staff to stay socially distant and to wear a mask at all times on Sept. 16. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

News

Election Guide 2020: Ravenswood City School District

Signs behind Los Robles-Ronald McNair Academy kindergartener Clara remind students and staff to stay socially distant and to wear a mask at all times on Sept. 16. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 6, 2020, 1:27 pm

This year's candidates for the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees hope to bring their experience in — and out — of the district to better the experiences of students, staff and faculty as they persevere through the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to education.

Video interviews with each of the seven Ravenswood candidates will be posted the week of Oct. 12.

Meet the candidates

From top to bottom, left to right: Brownyn Alexander, Jenny Varghese Bloom, Zeb Feldman, Marielena Gaona Mendoza, Julian Garcia, Mele Latu and Joel Rivera are running for the Ravenswood Board of Education this fall. Courtesy and file photos.

Meet the seven candidates vying for two seats on the Ravenswood school board - Aug. 11

Seven candidates have pulled papers, to date, in the Ravenswood City School District Board of Education race, including one incumbent and six newcomers.

