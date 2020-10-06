Election Guide 2020: Ravenswood City School District

This year's candidates for the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees hope to bring their experience in — and out — of the district to better the experiences of students, staff and faculty as they persevere through the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to education.
Video interviews with each of the seven Ravenswood candidates will be posted the week of Oct. 12.
• Meet the seven candidates vying for two seats on the Ravenswood school board - Aug. 11
Seven candidates have pulled papers, to date, in the Ravenswood City School District Board of Education race, including one incumbent and six newcomers.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.