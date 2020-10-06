Election Guide 2020: Races, measures across the region, state

Beyond city councils and school boards are leaders who represent the Midpeninsula on a regional, state and national scale.

Here's our coverage on candidates in the running for higher office, plus proposals that will have an impact on a local level. This page will be updated with more content in the coming weeks.

• Meet the 4 candidates - Sept. 25

Four candidates are in the race for three seats on the Foothill-De Anza Community College District board.

Three are incumbents and the fourth is looking to join the panel for the first time.

• Here's how the candidates plan to tackle fiscal, housing challenges - Sept. 25

In a Q&A, four contenders vying for three seats on the Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees detail how they intend to address the district's most pressing needs.

The challenges include navigating the district through the pandemic, dwindling financial support, declining enrollment and a need for housing for teachers and students.

• Palo Altan Grace Mah seeks fourth term on county school board - July 21

Grace Mah, a Palo Alto resident, parent and longtime community volunteer, is seeking a fourth term on the Santa Clara County Board of Education this November.

• Longtime school board member to seek seat on county Board of Education - July 8

After 13 years as a Palo Alto Unified School District board member, Melissa Baten Caswell is moving on — but she's not leaving local school governance yet. She confirmed Tuesday that she's seeking a seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Education in November.

In-depth profiles of the two candidates will be posted by Thursday, Oct. 8.

• Sales tax would be 'game changer' for pandemic-hit Caltrain, board chair says - Sept. 5

In early August, an eighth-cent sales tax that would generate $108 million per year for Caltrain barely eked its way onto the November ballot, requiring the OK from seven local agencies to do so. If the measure passes with the approval of two-thirds of voters, it will be in place for up to 30 years.

• Measure S would extend Water District tax indefinitely - Oct. 5

Should an existing property tax that has eight more years to go be extended indefinitely? This is the question being placed before voters on Nov. 3 by Santa Clara Valley Water District's Measure S.

• The votes are in: Becker and Glew to face off in November - April 23

Moving ahead to the general election to represent District 13 in the California State Senate are Democrat Josh Becker and Republican Alex Glew. The two emerged victorious from a candidate field of seven in the March primary.

• Jerry Hill endorses state Senate candidate Josh Becker to take his place in Sacramento - Feb. 5

State Sen. Jerry Hill wants Josh Becker to be his successor, Becker's campaign announced.

• Democrat Josh Becker discussed state issues with the Palo Alto Weekly editorial board in January, before the March primary.

• Republican Alex Glew discussed state issues with the Palo Alto Weekly editorial board in January, before the March primary.

• Meet the candidates who want to represent you in Sacramento - Feb. 5

Read in-depth features on Josh Becker and Alex Glew in this Feb. 5 cover story, which profiled seven candidates running in the March 7 primary. The two will face off in the general election in a bid to represent an area that has a vibrant population of nearly 1 million and is home to many of Silicon Valley's largest companies.

• Senate candidates clash over housing policies, PG&E's future at Palo Alto forum - Feb. 5

State senate candidates Josh Becker and Alex Glew participated back in February in a debate of seven candidates vying in the March primary to succeed state Sen. Jerry Hill in Sacramento.

At the Palo Alto forum, held before pandemic shutdown, candidates clashed over housing, transportation and a new proposal to have the state take ownership of PG&E.

• Props to you, Californians: A preview of what's on your November ballot

California voters will directly decide the fate of 12 ballot propositions on their November ballot — from taxes to rent control, bail to privacy, and more.