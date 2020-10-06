Election Guide 2020: Palo Alto Unified School District

Much is at stake at Palo Alto Unified this election season, when voters will decide which three of six candidates for the Board of Education should govern the district as it weathers the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The Nov. 3 ballot also includes an $836 parcel tax measure. Here's a roundup our articles and videos.

Meet the candidates

Looking for in-depth coverage of the candidates and their stances on issues facing the district? Education reporter Elena Kadvany's profiles of the six will be posted on Wednesday, Oct. 7, along with side-by-side comparisons of the candidates' views of key district challenges. The Weekly's editorial board will endorse three candidates on Friday, Oct. 10.

• Former district principal, parent Matt Nagle is running for school board - Aug. 14

Matt Nagle, a former Juana Briones Elementary School principal, longtime educator and district parent, has announced he's making a bid for a seat on the Palo Alto school board in the November election.