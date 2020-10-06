Election Guide 2020: Palo Alto Unified School District

The empty Henry M. Gunn High School campus in Palo Alto on April 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Election Guide 2020: Palo Alto Unified School District

The empty Henry M. Gunn High School campus in Palo Alto on April 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 6, 2020, 1:27 pm
Much is at stake at Palo Alto Unified this election season, when voters will decide which three of six candidates for the Board of Education should govern the district as it weathers the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The Nov. 3 ballot also includes an $836 parcel tax measure. Here's a roundup our articles and videos.

Meet the candidates

From top to bottom, left to right: Katie Causey, Todd Collins, Jennifer DiBrienza, Jesse Ladomirak, Matt Nagle and Karna Nisewaner are running for Palo Alto school board. Courtesy photos.

Looking for in-depth coverage of the candidates and their stances on issues facing the district? Education reporter Elena Kadvany's profiles of the six will be posted on Wednesday, Oct. 7, along with side-by-side comparisons of the candidates' views of key district challenges. The Weekly's editorial board will endorse three candidates on Friday, Oct. 10.

Former district principal, parent Matt Nagle is running for school board - Aug. 14

Matt Nagle, a former Juana Briones Elementary School principal, longtime educator and district parent, has announced he's making a bid for a seat on the Palo Alto school board in the November election.

Incumbent Todd Collins, parent Jesse Ladomirak detail campaigns for school board - Aug. 11

The race for three open seats on the Palo Alto Unified school board continues to expand with board President Todd Collins and Jesse Ladomirak, a parent and co-owner of a remodeling company in San Francisco.

School board race expands as Jennifer DiBrienza and Karna Niswaner launch campaigns - July 31

Jennifer DiBrienza, who is nearing the end of her first term on the Board of Education, has confirmed she plans to seek a second term.

Karna Nisewaner has also decided to make a bid for the school board to bring her perspective as a parent and lawyer.

Palo Alto native, graduate announces bid for school board - July 7

Katie Causey, a Palo Alto native, Palo Alto Unified graduate and nonprofit employee, announced on Tuesday that she's running for a seat on the school board in November.

Debate

Palo Alto Board of Education candidates Katie Causey, Todd Collins, Jennifer DiBrienza, Jesse Ladomirak, Matt Nagle and Karna Nisewaner discuss issues impacting local schools during a debate sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and moderated by journalists Jocelyn Dong, Elena Kadvany, Joshua Yang, Adora Zheng and Ethan Hwang over Zoom on Sept. 30.

The six candidates discussed numerous topics during the Weekly's Sept. 30 debate. Here are the issues and the timestamps: Schools reopening (8:19), teachers union (14:28), student input (20:35), youth mental health (26:19), academic rigor (32:37), student journalism (38:51), board's open forum (44:09), Title IX (49:46), social distancing enforcement (56:14), bell schedules (1:01:37), parcel tax (1:07:43), COVID (1:13:08), Asian community (1:19:28), private tutoring (1:25:29), communication and trust (1:31:15), governance (1:37:31), school athletics (1:43:33), online-only option (1:50:26), candidates' priority issues (1:55:16).

Six board candidates debate reopening plan, school culture, communication - Oct. 1

The six candidates vying for three open seats on the school board faced off in a virtual debate on Sept. 30, discussing their views on reopening schools, transparency, student mental health and more.

The debate was held the night after the school board voted unanimously to approve a plan to start reopening elementary schools in two weeks, which has sparked controversy and division in the school community.

Campaign financing

Ladomirak ahead in school-board campaign fundraising, trailed by incumbents - Sept. 25

Newcomer Jesse Ladomirak has a lead in campaign contributions in the Palo Alto Unified school board race, having raised just over $20,000 to date, while incumbents Todd Collins and Jennifer DiBrienza are trailing with about $17,000 each.

Newcomers Katie Causey and Karna Nisewaner have each raised about $8,000 to date, according to campaign finance reports. Another challenger, Matt Nagle, is not accepting campaign contributions.

Parcel tax measure

School board puts parcel tax on November ballot, expecting challenging path to approval - July 8

The Palo Alto school board has decided to place a parcel tax renewal on the November ballot, partially out of concern that the measure might not pass the first time.

Opinions

Guest Opinion: Responsible track record deserves 'yes' on Measure O - Oct. 2

Given Palo Alto Unified's record of spending parcel tax funds responsibly, we owe it to our students to renew this critical source of local school funding.

This page will be updated with more content in the coming weeks.

