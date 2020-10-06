Election Guide 2020: East Palo Alto

Amazon is the main tenant of an office building at 2100 University Ave. in East Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

News

Election Guide 2020: East Palo Alto

Amazon is the main tenant of an office building at 2100 University Ave. in East Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 6, 2020, 1:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

East Palo Alto voters have a chance to greatly change the look of their City Council by election newcomers or to maintain the status quo by reelecting three current members. This fall, three seats are up for grabs.

In-depth profiles of the seven candidates will be posted by Monday, Oct. 12.

Meet the candidates

From top to bottom, left to right: Lisa Gauthier, Stewart Hyland, Webster Lincoln, Antonio Lopez, Juan Mendez, Larry Moody and Carlos Romero are running for the East Palo Alto City Council this fall. Courtesy photos.

Seven candidates enter East Palo Alto City Council race - Aug. 25

Seven candidates, which include three incumbents and four new contenders, are competing in this year's East Palo Alto City Council election on Nov. 3. Council members Lisa Gauthier and Larry Moody and Vice Mayor Carlos Romero are all seeking a third term on the council, while Stewart Hyland, Webster Lincoln, Antonio Lopez and Juan Mendez are challenging them for their seats.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Election Guide 2020: East Palo Alto

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 6, 2020, 1:27 pm

East Palo Alto voters have a chance to greatly change the look of their City Council by election newcomers or to maintain the status quo by reelecting three current members. This fall, three seats are up for grabs.

In-depth profiles of the seven candidates will be posted by Monday, Oct. 12.

Seven candidates enter East Palo Alto City Council race - Aug. 25

Seven candidates, which include three incumbents and four new contenders, are competing in this year's East Palo Alto City Council election on Nov. 3. Council members Lisa Gauthier and Larry Moody and Vice Mayor Carlos Romero are all seeking a third term on the council, while Stewart Hyland, Webster Lincoln, Antonio Lopez and Juan Mendez are challenging them for their seats.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.