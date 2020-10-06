Election Guide 2020: East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto voters have a chance to greatly change the look of their City Council by election newcomers or to maintain the status quo by reelecting three current members. This fall, three seats are up for grabs.

In-depth profiles of the seven candidates will be posted by Monday, Oct. 12.

Meet the candidates

Seven candidates, which include three incumbents and four new contenders, are competing in this year's East Palo Alto City Council election on Nov. 3. Council members Lisa Gauthier and Larry Moody and Vice Mayor Carlos Romero are all seeking a third term on the council, while Stewart Hyland, Webster Lincoln, Antonio Lopez and Juan Mendez are challenging them for their seats.