Election Guide 2020

Palo Alto Online has compiled an election guide for local voters about the candidates and measures on the November ballot. In the coming days, we'll be adding stories, videos and more to each guide to help you make informed decisions.

Palo Alto City Council

This year's race for the City Council is a crowded one. Two incumbents are among the 10 candidates vying for four open seats. The list also includes a former mayor, a teacher running for the second time and six newcomers. Find our coverage of the contenders here.

Palo Alto Unified School District

Six people are vying for three open seats on the Palo Alto school board, which will see at least one new face. This year's roster includes two incumbents and four newcomers. Voters will also decide on whether to renew a parcel tax that brings $15.6 million annually to the district. Find our coverage here.

East Palo Alto City Council

East Palo Alto is a city in transition, and its City Council could see new faces on the dais depending on how results pan out this fall. Three incumbents are looking to keep their seats in the race that has four newcomers. Find our coverage of the contenders here.

Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees

East Palo Alto and east Menlo Park voters will also choose between seven candidates looking to make an impact on the K-8 district's board, which has two open seats. Find our coverage of the contenders here.

Races, measures across the region, state