News

Man pleads not guilty for fatal shooting of woman in East Palo Alto

Joey Harris' next court hearing set for January

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 5, 2020, 12:59 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 55-year-old Stockton man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges for the fatal shooting in East Palo Alto last month of a woman he had dated, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

Joey Harris, 55, of Stockton, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 2 to the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in East Palo Alto on Sept. 7. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Joey Harris and the victim, Cynthia Mose, were in the process of separating on the day of the shooting Sept. 7, when Mose went to a friend's home in East Palo Alto to celebrate her birthday and Harris was also there, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Harris became jealous at the party and began to argue with Mose, then went to retrieve a handgun and returned, loudly telling her to come outside with him. He then allegedly fatally shot her once in the chest and once in the back.

Harris fled to his home in Stockton but the next day turned himself in to Stockton police and handed over the alleged murder weapon.

He entered his not guilty plea Friday in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City and is set to return to court on Jan. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Harris remains in custody on $10 million bail and his defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Man pleads not guilty for fatal shooting of woman in East Palo Alto

Joey Harris' next court hearing set for January

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 5, 2020, 12:59 pm

A 55-year-old Stockton man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges for the fatal shooting in East Palo Alto last month of a woman he had dated, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

Joey Harris and the victim, Cynthia Mose, were in the process of separating on the day of the shooting Sept. 7, when Mose went to a friend's home in East Palo Alto to celebrate her birthday and Harris was also there, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Harris became jealous at the party and began to argue with Mose, then went to retrieve a handgun and returned, loudly telling her to come outside with him. He then allegedly fatally shot her once in the chest and once in the back.

Harris fled to his home in Stockton but the next day turned himself in to Stockton police and handed over the alleged murder weapon.

He entered his not guilty plea Friday in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City and is set to return to court on Jan. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

Harris remains in custody on $10 million bail and his defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.