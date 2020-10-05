Man pleads not guilty for fatal shooting of woman in East Palo Alto

A 55-year-old Stockton man has pleaded not guilty to murder charges for the fatal shooting in East Palo Alto last month of a woman he had dated, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

Joey Harris and the victim, Cynthia Mose, were in the process of separating on the day of the shooting Sept. 7, when Mose went to a friend's home in East Palo Alto to celebrate her birthday and Harris was also there, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Harris became jealous at the party and began to argue with Mose, then went to retrieve a handgun and returned, loudly telling her to come outside with him. He then allegedly fatally shot her once in the chest and once in the back.

Harris fled to his home in Stockton but the next day turned himself in to Stockton police and handed over the alleged murder weapon.

He entered his not guilty plea Friday in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City and is set to return to court on Jan. 14 for his preliminary hearing.