What you need to know about the 10 City Council candidates in Palo Alto and what they stand for

Palo Alto voters will have a chance to dramatically reshape the seven-member City Council when they cast their ballots this fall.
With 10 candidates vying for four seats, the council will inevitably look different when new members are sworn in this coming January. Mayor Adrian Fine and Councilwoman Liz Kniss, two of the council's staunchest housing advocates, are both concluding their tenures. Their replacements, as chosen by voters, will determine whether the council's pro-growth-leaning majority will continue or whether political dominance will shift to the slow-growth-favoring "residentialists."
The two different approaches are reflected in the two council members running for reelection: Greg Tanaka, who tends to vote with the more pro-growth candidates, and Lydia Kou, the staunchest of residentialists. Both of them feel comfortable pushing back against staff recommendations, challenging their colleagues, and casting the lone dissenting vote on matters pertaining to finance (in the case of Tanaka) or land use (in Kou's case).
In other ways, they are polar opposites. Tanaka has supported relaxing limits on new downtown office space, reducing impact fees for new development and, most recently, easing ground-floor retail protections outside the city's commercial cores. He also opposed rent stabilization measures. Kou has taken the opposite stance on each of these issues.
Vying against them is a field of eight that includes City Hall veterans, community volunteers and political newcomers. Pat Burt, a former two-time mayor with a history of being a swing vote on land use issues, is planning his return to the dais. Two members of the Planning and Transportation Commission, Chair Cari Templeton and Ed Lauing, are also making a bid for council seats. Each can point to a history of listening to both sides and achieving consensus. Teacher Greer Stone and attorney Steven Lee, both of whom are former members of the city's Human Relations Commission, are hoping to join the council so that they can help build more affordable housing and reform the police department. But while Lee, like Fine, supports state legislation that would loosen zoning rules in single-family zones and transit areas, Stone fiercely opposes both approaches, seeing them as ineffective and an affront to local control of land use decision-making.
The other three candidates, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg, engineer Raven Malone and WhatsApp product director Ajit Varma, have not served on any local commissions, but they hope their fresh ideas will help Palo Alto address some of its most intractable problems. Eisenberg, a vocal critic of the council's recent budget cuts, wants to go big on housing and proposes that the city buy land and develop hundreds of affordable units. Malone talks about ending "exclusionary zoning" and allowing more multi-family developments throughout the city, including in single-family neighborhoods. Varma wants to bring Palo Alto back to its business-friendly roots by loosening regulations, streamlining approvals and encouraging new development — both commercial and residential.
The election will be starkly different from the one two years ago, when council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth were both easily reelected and Alison Cormack was the only new member to join the council. This year, the turnover will be higher and change will be the only certainty. The big question facing the voters is: What kind of change?
• Rebecca Eisenberg: Swinging for the fences
• Lydia Kou: Playing zone defense
• Steven Lee: Proudly progressive
• Raven Malone: Seeking social justice
• Greer Stone: Keeping it local
• Greg Tanaka: Following the money
• Cari Templeton: Ready to listen
Comments

Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago

3 hours ago
Greg is standing up for what I and many other Palo Altans believe in. He has the backbone to stand up and think about the future of our city and its economics. Many people hate on Greg for taking developer money, but he is one of the only candidates who reports all donations and doesn't take ANY PAC money. He doesn't hide the money like many of his opponents and actually listens to the community on issues. I can't wait to cast my vote for Greg next week!

College Terrace
3 hours ago

3 hours ago
Great insights from the weekly !
Thanks for your continued hard work on behalf of residents!

Downtown North
2 hours ago

2 hours ago
I support Tanaka. He is the only one that really listens. I am still grateful for him. He stood up for downtown north to prevent the area from getting overparked by the former Survey Monkey building. Why did Pat Burt vote for that project?

Greenmeadow
2 hours ago

2 hours ago
I have to agree with the other commenters. I like Greg. He goes out of his way to hold office hours and hear different perspectives. While I certainly don't agree with him on everything, no one else does that.
I also like how he protects the residents from increased utility rates and taxes

Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago

2 hours ago
The debate was really great last night. I think I now have a better understanding of each candidate. The candidate I was most impressed by was Tanaka. He seemed to actually consider every idea without immediately ruling it out, unlike others who seem to have a hard to listening. I was curious so I did a bit more research into him and found this video he made Web Link (not sure if I'm allowed to post links so if not, remove). It gave me a better idea about who he was, and maybe give you a better idea as well. Go get em' Greg!

Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago

1 hour ago
Rebecca Eisenberg is an incredibly smart, well experienced individual who will bring much needed change to the council. She doesn't just talk big, she actually walks the walk - last night, she talked about how she delivered housing for 500 service workers. That's a huge deal. She was also the SOLE REASON (Alison Cormack's words) that Asher Woldfagel was removed from the Planning and Transportation Commission - he is a developer with huge conflicts of interest. She removed corruption before ever holding public office - isn't that what we want to see from our representatives? Vote Eisenberg!

Midtown
1 hour ago

1 hour ago
Templeton, Lee, and Malone have a vision of what Palo Alto can be that would truly make this community whole. Affordable housing and inclusivity in all levels of government cannot exist in empty words. These candidates have a record of fighting for our values, unlike other candidates who talk a good game but then turn around and vote with Donald Trump values.

Downtown North
3 minutes ago

3 minutes ago
I thought it was weird when Greg Tanaka, as part of an argument about his humble back story, said that Richard Ramirez the Satanic "Night Stalker" shot in the face and neck a couple in Northridge Los Angeles who lived down his street. (In the interview with the Reverend Bruce Reyes Chow).
He also said he reads no book books, watches no movies other than how to fix his bicycle, and doesn't listen to music. Actually he mentions a young adult book his intern recommended, but misrepresents the plot and invents a misogynistic plot point. Greg Tanaka does not listen to people at his office meetings, he tapes them.
He’s cheap, not fiduciary.