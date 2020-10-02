What you need to know about the 10 City Council candidates in Palo Alto and what they stand for

Palo Alto voters will have a chance to dramatically reshape the seven-member City Council when they cast their ballots this fall.

With 10 candidates vying for four seats, the council will inevitably look different when new members are sworn in this coming January. Mayor Adrian Fine and Councilwoman Liz Kniss, two of the council's staunchest housing advocates, are both concluding their tenures. Their replacements, as chosen by voters, will determine whether the council's pro-growth-leaning majority will continue or whether political dominance will shift to the slow-growth-favoring "residentialists."

The two different approaches are reflected in the two council members running for reelection: Greg Tanaka, who tends to vote with the more pro-growth candidates, and Lydia Kou, the staunchest of residentialists. Both of them feel comfortable pushing back against staff recommendations, challenging their colleagues, and casting the lone dissenting vote on matters pertaining to finance (in the case of Tanaka) or land use (in Kou's case).

In other ways, they are polar opposites. Tanaka has supported relaxing limits on new downtown office space, reducing impact fees for new development and, most recently, easing ground-floor retail protections outside the city's commercial cores. He also opposed rent stabilization measures. Kou has taken the opposite stance on each of these issues.

Vying against them is a field of eight that includes City Hall veterans, community volunteers and political newcomers. Pat Burt, a former two-time mayor with a history of being a swing vote on land use issues, is planning his return to the dais. Two members of the Planning and Transportation Commission, Chair Cari Templeton and Ed Lauing, are also making a bid for council seats. Each can point to a history of listening to both sides and achieving consensus. Teacher Greer Stone and attorney Steven Lee, both of whom are former members of the city's Human Relations Commission, are hoping to join the council so that they can help build more affordable housing and reform the police department. But while Lee, like Fine, supports state legislation that would loosen zoning rules in single-family zones and transit areas, Stone fiercely opposes both approaches, seeing them as ineffective and an affront to local control of land use decision-making.