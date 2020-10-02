Seniors take up their pens to get out the vote

A group of residents from Palo Alto's Channing House is preparing to mail 20,000 hand-addressed, first-class letters to registered voters in swing states urging them to vote.

About 75 residents of the senior living community have been working since January with the organization Vote Forward, which targets Democratic-leaning voters who live in swing states but are considered "relatively unlikely to vote."

Letters addressed by the Palo Alto seniors — ranging in age from 70 to 96 — will go to people in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"One of the things that's most interesting to me is that hand-written letters are more effective than door-to-door canvassing," said Channing House resident Mary Munter, one of the organizers.

The letters make no mention of specific candidates or political parties. They are pre-printed but leave space for personal, hand-written comments from the local senders about the importance of voting.