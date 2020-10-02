News

Red flag warning, Spare the Air alerts extended due to hot weather

Forecasters anticipate temperatures in the 90s, 100s

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 2, 2020, 10:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto foothills are barely visible through the haze and smoke due to fires on the West Coast in 2017. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The National Weather Service extended and expanded its red flag warning Thursday due to fire concerns in the Bay Area as temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s and 100s through Friday.

The weather service initially issued a red flag warning starting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the North Bay, where the nearly 57,000-acre Glass Fire continues to burn.

That warning has now been extended through 6 a.m. Saturday and includes elevations above 1,000 feet in the East Bay hills, the Diablo Range, the Santa Cruz Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, where the Dolan Fire is burning.

The heat wave that has contributed to the fires as well as poor air quality in much of the Bay Area also spurred the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to extend its Spare the Air alert through at least Tuesday.

As a result, burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuels will remain temporarily banned during the alert window to prevent excess particulate air pollution.

Sponsored
...
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

...
Sponsored
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

"The Bay Area will experience significant smoke impacts into next week as the Glass Fire continues to burn in the North Bay," air district CEO Jack Broadbent said. "Unhealthy air and hot temperatures make protecting our health more difficult."

Palo Alto's cooling center is open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to give locals relief from the heat. The center is located at the Mitchell Park Community Center's El Palo Alto room at 3700 Middlefield Road. Anyone who visits the center is asked to heed public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

...
Sponsored
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

Red flag warning, Spare the Air alerts extended due to hot weather

Forecasters anticipate temperatures in the 90s, 100s

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 2, 2020, 10:29 am

The National Weather Service extended and expanded its red flag warning Thursday due to fire concerns in the Bay Area as temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s and 100s through Friday.

The weather service initially issued a red flag warning starting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the North Bay, where the nearly 57,000-acre Glass Fire continues to burn.

That warning has now been extended through 6 a.m. Saturday and includes elevations above 1,000 feet in the East Bay hills, the Diablo Range, the Santa Cruz Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, where the Dolan Fire is burning.

The heat wave that has contributed to the fires as well as poor air quality in much of the Bay Area also spurred the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to extend its Spare the Air alert through at least Tuesday.

As a result, burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuels will remain temporarily banned during the alert window to prevent excess particulate air pollution.

"The Bay Area will experience significant smoke impacts into next week as the Glass Fire continues to burn in the North Bay," air district CEO Jack Broadbent said. "Unhealthy air and hot temperatures make protecting our health more difficult."

Palo Alto's cooling center is open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to give locals relief from the heat. The center is located at the Mitchell Park Community Center's El Palo Alto room at 3700 Middlefield Road. Anyone who visits the center is asked to heed public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.