Rebecca Eisenberg: Swinging for the fences

When the Palo Alto City Council voted in March to suspend its effort to place a business tax on the November ballot, members agreed that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic makes this a uniquely bad time to impose a new tax.

Rebecca Eisenberg strongly disagreed.

A corporate attorney and frequent critic of council actions, Eisenberg believes the council's decision effectively lets the city's largest corporations off the hook and disproportionately burdens residents with the costs of paying for the recovery. She sees this as the latest example of council members kowtowing to the rich and the powerful at the community's expense.

"I am furious. We all should be furious," Eisenberg said in a recent interview with the Weekly. "When the City Council and when every single one of my opponents says we should wait until after the recovery to tax businesses, they are condemning all residents to the fate of paying for the recovery and watch as more and more of our small businesses, our retail and restaurants, are going out of business."

Eisenberg believes the city should go full speed ahead with a new tax, one that exempts small businesses and retailers and targets corporations with more than 500 employees and $300 million in revenues. She also supports imposing a moratorium on new office development until commercial developers are contributing to the city's bottom line, either through taxes or adequate housing-impact fees.

A resident of Old Palo Alto, Eisenberg attended Stanford University in the 1980s and then lived in San Francisco before moving to Palo Alto in 2013. She was drawn to the city by its strong public school system, she said, and she was put off by the council's decision in June to revise its lease of Cubberley Community Center space with the Palo Alto Unified School District to reduce the city's payments to the district.

She also took issue with the council's recent approach to budget reductions, which included (among many other things) significant cuts to recreational services, art programs and libraries. The council should have shifted some funding from the Police Department budget to other community programs, as she noted in a recent questionnaire from Palo Alto Neighborhoods.

"As the City Council told Children's Theatre it can achieve its goals with half its budget, we must tell the PAPD the same," Eisenberg wrote.

Like most of the candidates in the race, Eisenberg believes the city needs to do far more to build housing, institute police reform and regulate campaign finance. Her solutions, however, tend to go well beyond those that are proffered by others. She strongly supports, for example, building housing at Cubberley Community Center, but she is the only candidate who believes the city should buy the 27 acres owned by the Palo Alto Unified School District to make that happen.

Eisenberg also wants the city to pursue what's known as "Alternative M," a proposal by a group of residents in which the city would buy the Ventura neighborhood site that includes Fry's Electronics and add hundreds of units of affordable housing, as well park space and other community amenities.

While the proposal has gained supporters in recent months and has been endorsed by the umbrella group Palo Alto Neighborhoods, it's far clear where the city would get the hundreds of millions of dollars needed to make the purchase, particularly at a time when the property owner has no interest in selling.

It's also not clear whether the business tax Eisenberg proposes would really raise more than $100 million annually as she claims (the tax that the council had contemplated earlier this year was expected to bring in about $15 million) or how she would go about building and funding more than a thousand of units of transitional housing for people in the lowest income categories, as she had proposed to do at a Sept. 15 forum sponsored by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce.

Eisenberg's proposal for campaign finance reform also goes well beyond anything any other candidates have proposed, both in cost and ambition. She wants to see public financing for council campaigns, and she wants council terms to become full-time paid positions, moves that she believes would result in more diverse representation on the elected body, given that most people literally can't afford to serve under the current system.

She rejects the "arms race" over cash that characterizes today's campaigns.

"The amount of money a candidate raises on the way to being a council member has zero — zero — relationship with how good of a city councilperson they will be, how effective they may be in their job," Eisenberg said in an interview.

Money, in fact, may have the opposite effect. Time after time, she said, "We see the City Council bend to the needs of the wealthiest few." For examples, she points to the city's recent approval of President Hotel's conversion from an apartment building to a hotel, despite city staff earlier declaring that the project would violate various local laws (the council agreed in June to approve the project after the city was threatened with a lawsuit). She also cites the city's failures to hold accountable Castilleja School, an all-girls school whose campus-reconstruction proposal is now under city review.

She referred to Castilleja in an interview as an example of where the council has "failed to enforce its own law and its own conditional use permit with a party that's extremely wealthy and carries a lot of political weight." During the Planning and Transportation Commission's public hearing on the Castilleja project on Aug. 26, Eisenberg rejected the notion that supporting the project amounts to supporting girls' education. She said she was "offended and appalled by irrationality and duplicity of Castilleja's official position (that) requiring it to comply with the law like the rest of us is somehow an attack on women in STEM."

Though she frequently criticizes corporate giants like Palantir and Tesla for not paying their fair share, Eisenberg's tendency to think big is rooted to some extent in her decades of experience in dealing with tech companies. She helped take PayPal public in 2002 and she worked to spin off Reddit from its corporate parent and launch it as an independent startup, as she noted in her Palo Alto Neighborhoods questionnaire.

"I was told some of my plans are pie-in-the-sky, but I am the person who convinced the SEC that PayPal has a business model that allowed the SEC to take PayPal public," she wrote.

Eisenberg strongly believes in the power of negotiation and in taking giant steps that seem impossible, until they don't. One such idea, which she pitched during a recent interview, was partnering with Tesla to launch a fleet of electric shuttles for the community.

"I'm a negotiator," Eisenberg said. "I believe the best agreements help everyone at the table."

