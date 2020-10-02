Guest Opinion: Responsible track record deserves 'yes' on Measure O

How do we know it's being spent wisely? We are proud to serve as current members of PAUSD's Parcel Tax Oversight Committee, a volunteer group of nine residents charged with reviewing the PAUSD expenditures of our local voter-approved parcel tax and reporting our findings to the Board of Education and the public. Every year since the parcel tax was passed in 2001, the Oversight Committee has found and reported that parcel tax revenues have been spent properly and in accordance with the terms of the measure approved by voters. We take our role seriously and ask hard and detailed questions about the use of funds to both the PAUSD chief business officer and the independent auditor.

Voting "yes" on Measure O will extend this funding for Palo Alto schools at the current rate. Given PAUSD's record of spending parcel tax funds responsibly, we owe it to our students to renew this critical source of local school funding.

The Palo Alto Unified School District's parcel tax was renewed by voters in 2005, 2010 and 2015. Our most recent parcel tax is now set to expire at the end of this school year (June 2021) unless renewed with approval from at least 66.7% of voters on the Nov. 3 ballot.

For example, in the 2018-19 school year, $12.6 million in parcel tax funding was allocated to classroom teachers, teaching support staff, reading specialists, librarians, counselors, and middle and high school electives in subjects such as creative writing, engineering, technology and communication and leadership. Over $1.1 million was spent on student health and wellness, including funding for school nurses, health technicians and school psychologists. Over $1.4 million was expended on specific academic enrichment areas, including middle school math intervention, Advanced Authentic Research and computer science curriculum. Over the duration of the current parcel tax, over $51 million dollars has been spent to support teachers in the classroom. Every school and every grade level is touched by this funding, and close to 60% of the parcel tax revenue is earmarked specifically for teachers to minimize class sizes, especially at the elementary school level.

For the past 19 years, Palo Alto schools have benefited from a locally controlled parcel tax. We cannot underscore enough how important this is to a thriving school district. The approximately $15 million in annual funding cannot be taken away by the state and is used to keep teachers in our classrooms, preserve outstanding academic instruction and provide important health support for our students.

With all the uncertainties that lie ahead, now more than ever, we need to continue this funding for our schools. If it is not renewed, PAUSD will have to cut over $15 million annually on top of the approximately $6 million in recent COVID-19 funding reductions. Cuts of this magnitude would require deep and damaging cutbacks, including:

Like the rest of the members of the Oversight Committee, those of us who are writing this op-ed are passionate about the education our district is providing for our students and believe its importance to our community calls on each of us to make a difference however we can. One of us (Megan) is a second-generation Palo Altan and graduate of the district who raised children in PAUSD during a time that the parcel tax made so much possible. The other (Bhusan) has been a district parent and committee member since 2015. For Bhusan, the committee experience has been particularly gratifying due to the insight gained about PAUSD expenditures, as well as the opportunity to listen to different perspectives and work cooperatively to accomplish the mission of the committee while interacting with the PAUSD administration and board.

Measure O provides the critical funding needed for Palo Alto schools to maintain high-quality education. Some of us know personally how important this funding is for our schools and community because we grew up here, attended PAUSD schools and our children have also successfully graduated and are thriving adults. For others, we are newer to this community but chose Palo Alto to raise our family because of the outstanding reputation and track record of PAUSD schools. For all of us, we know that excellence in public education is central to property values and our quality of life.

Measure O continues the exemptions for senior citizens and low-income people with disabilities. Residents who are already exempt from the parcel tax do not need to reapply if Measure O is approved. Measure O also continues the strict fiscal accountability protections that have ensured parcel tax proceeds have been spent properly to date. Every penny must stay local and no funds can be taken by the state. Independent citizens' oversight and annual audits are required. All parcel tax funds are used to directly support children — no funds pay district administrator salaries.

These reductions would have a dire impact on the quality of education and would mean our schools would look very different than they do today. Voting "yes" on O prevents these cuts.

Megan Swezey Fogarty and Bhusan Gupta serve on the Palo Alto Unified School District Parcel Tax Oversight Committee. She is a graduate of PAUSD schools and the mother of three PAUSD graduates. He is a longtime resident of Palo Alto and has two kids, one a PAUSD graduate and the other a student at Palo Alto High School. Gupta can be reached at [email protected] .

Measure O is supported by many civic organizations and officials: Palo Alto Council of PTAs, the League of Women Voters, Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, Palo Alto Educators Association, every member of the Palo Alto City Council, every member of the Palo Alto Unified School Board, every PAUSD principal, every candidate for the PAUSD school board and our state and county leaders, including Sen. Jerry Hill, Assemblyman Marc Berman and Supervisor Joe Simitian.

Guest Opinion: Responsible track record deserves 'yes' on Measure O