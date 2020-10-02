Editorial: Burt, Lauing, Stone, Kou for City Council

It's been two years since Palo Alto reduced the size of the City Council from nine to seven members, the result of a successful 2014 ballot measure.
Surprisingly, back in the 2018 election, only five candidates, including three incumbents, ran for the three available seats. Two of the incumbents, Eric Filseth and Tom Dubois, plus newcomer Alison Cormack were elected. Incumbent Cory Wolbach and Pat Boone were defeated. It was one of the least competitive races in decades, and some wondered if this was the beginning of a trend toward a declining pool of candidates interested in serving. (Read our 2018 endorsement editorial for more analysis.)
Now, just two years later, 10 people, including incumbents Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka, are vying for four seats. Councilwoman Liz Kniss is termed out and Mayor Adrian Fine decided against seeking reelection. This, and perhaps the pandemic, created a great opportunity for others to run. The result is what is undoubtedly the most diverse and capable group of candidates in city history.
Another unusual factor in this election is that City Manager Ed Shikada, appointed in June 2018 in an unprecedented closed process without any search or involvement of residents, stepped into his new role just as the new, smaller council was taking its seats in January 2019. Thus the election is also indirectly an assessment of Shikada's performance.
To some degree, the new smaller council turned away from the larger prior council's chippy and unproductive behavior of 2017 and 2018 and focused on working more constructively together on issues, including the big three: housing, transportation and commercial development. But the last two years have not been without their disconcerting and controversial moments. The staff's opaque and manipulative handling of the President Hotel apartment conversion application and residents' complaints about neighborhood traffic-calming measures and the various parking programs showed the council as weak and lacking leadership.
Two of the more dramatic and disturbing examples were the stonewalling by staff of a full and transparent report to the community on the shocking June 2019 delay of first responders to a 54-year-old resident suffering a seizure and Shikada's declaration of a citywide curfew following George Floyd's death without City Council approval.
In the first case, serious questions about the actions of police, including ordering paramedics to hold off responding, the lack of a required body cam on a police sergeant and an unauthorized police search of the victim's house, remain unanswered by the city manager, police chief and City Council to this day.
In the second, Shikada improperly exercised emergency powers — granted to him months earlier by the council because of the COVID-19 crisis — and declared and imposed an astonishing ten-day curfew (canceled after two nights) for an entirely unrelated purpose: fear that racial justice protests following Floyd's killing might trigger widespread opportunistic crime.
These two examples of bad judgment, along with many others, point to governance problems and the need for stronger and more courageous leadership from the City Council to assert its rightful oversight role on behalf of Palo Alto residents. Among other things, the full range of policy options need to be presented on issues in front of the council, not just those that staff thinks will win majority support, and be provided in adequate time for full public discussion.
This year's field of candidates offers unusually diverse choices for voters. There are four women (Eisenberg, Kou, Malone, Templeton), five renters (Stone, Malone, Lee, Kou, Eisenberg), and five candidates of color (Varma, Tanaka, Malone, Lee and Kou). There are seven candidates with city government experience (Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lee, Stone, Tanaka and Templeton).
Our recommendations reflect our desire to choose candidates who have the governance experience and knowledge of the community to successfully navigate the many challenges Palo Alto faces: recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, creation of substantial new affordable housing, implementation of a business tax on large employers, curtailment of new commercial development until we succeed with a housing strategy that will prevent a worsening of our jobs-to-housing ratio and maintain some economic diversity, reform of police and human services practices to reflect our values as a community of welcoming people of all economic and ethnic backgrounds, and the need for strong oversight of a city manager who has made some concerning missteps in his first year and nine months on the job.
Of all the candidates, former Mayor and Councilman Pat Burt is best equipped to pursue these policy and governance goals. For the last four years, while off the council, he has remained deeply involved in city issues, especially in the areas of transportation, housing, finance and governance. He has never been afraid to voice concerns about city management and to push new and creative ideas. He has been a strong supporter of a business tax and increasing commercial-development impact fees to fund affordable housing and the grade separation of rail crossings, and worked hard while on the council to adopt policies that would encourage more housing and limit new commercial development. He opposed state legislation that would have preempted local zoning to force the upzoning of residential neighborhoods. Burt will be relentless in pushing for more transparency and responsiveness from city staff and better community outreach and engagement.
Ed Lauing shares most of Burt's qualities and positions but has a softer and more collegial approach. Having served on and chaired both the Parks and Recreation and the Planning and Transportation commissions over the last decade, he matches Burt's depth of understanding of city issues. When combined with his experience leading three software companies and as an executive recruiter, Lauing will bring valuable corporate leadership and HR perspectives as the council undertakes to improve staff performance and build better relations among its members.
He rightly calls the need for affordable, below market rate housing an "emergency" and supports granting selected exceptions to the city's 50-foot height limit and other zoning rules for such housing projects on a case-by-case basis. He favors a business tax on large companies and says the council needs to regain the public's trust by improving its oversight of the staff and being more selective about major assignments so that work is accomplished efficiently. He will push for removing the binding arbitration provision in the police contract that makes terminating a police officer almost impossible.
Our third choice is Greer Stone, who is making his second bid for the council after coming in seventh in an 11-person race in 2016. With a strong focus on social justice and mental health needs, Stone serves as vice chair of the Santa Clara County Human Rights Commission and is the former chair of the Palo Alto Human Relations Commission. He practiced law before deciding that teaching would be a more satisfying pursuit and now teaches history at Gunn. He criticizes past city policy that he says has favored commercial growth over needed affordable housing, supports a business tax to help pay for that housing, and as a renter has a personal understanding of the need for rent stabilization measures.
He opposed state housing mandates, including SB 50, to force residential upzoning in communities like Palo Alto, instead advocating strategies that would focus on targeting below-market-rate housing development rather than market-rate housing. Stone sees the COVID-19 crisis and the racial justice movement as opportunities for a variety of reforms and initiatives, including the creation of a citizens police-oversight commission.
For the fourth seat we recommend incumbent Lydia Kou, who is a passionate advocate for maintaining the residential character of Palo Alto and preventing new commercial development that will only add to the city's congestion and exacerbate the jobs-housing imbalance. As part of a frequent three-person minority on the council (along with Tom Dubois and Eric Filseth), Kou has been marginalized and underestimated during the last four years. Unlike Dubois and Filseth, who were part of a council majority prior to Kou joining the council, Kou has been largely ignored and at times outright disrespected by some of her colleagues as she puts forth proposed amendments to improve staff recommendations. We challenge her to find ways to support, instead of oppose, the development of new affordable-housing projects by making necessary compromises to current zoning rules such as height, density and parking. More than others, Kou has been a councilmember for the majority of those residents who don't have connections at City Hall and who feel underrepresented.
The other incumbent in the race, Greg Tanaka, in spite of his intelligence, commitment to weekly meetings with the public, and penchant for pouring over staff reports looking for any detail he can question, has been neither disciplined nor effective as a council member. He has become best known as the one who takes up inordinate amounts of time asking questions on unimportant details and rarely constructively contributes to council deliberations. He has endless curiosity but doesn't organize his thoughts well enough, take clear positions or rally support from his colleagues. But most concerning, he has unabashedly sought and accepted unprecedented amounts of campaign contributions from developers and other commercial property interests.
The remaining five candidates — Planning Commissioner Cari Templeton, former Human Relations Commissioner Steven Lee, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg, tech product director Ajit Varma and tech engineer Raven Malone — are each impressive, intelligent residents who have brought well-considered ideas and needed perspectives to the community during this campaign. We hope they will continue their engagement on local issues and service to the community. In 2022, two of the three incumbents will be termed out, providing another opportunity for whichever six candidates are unsuccessful this time to run again.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
11 hours ago
Registered user
11 hours ago
Congrats to Pat Burt, Ed Lauing, Greer Stone and Lydia Kou for well earned endorsements. You four have the experience and know the community to help us recover from Covid stronger than ever and prepared for
the next challenge.
Registered user
Downtown North
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
+1 to what Tom said
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
Thank you Palo Alto Weekly. Once again you got it exactly right.
I can't remember when four candidates stood out so clearly from the rest, with much more knowledge and experience, and who can work well with others.
That each discusses specific attainable policies and solutions to benefit our City and it's residents sets them apart from the other candidates. I get so weary of hearing vague generalities and value statements that offer no substitute for the ability to actually govern or lead.
Congratulations Lydia, Ed, Greer and Pat. May it be smooth sailing to election day.
Registered user
University South
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Thank you to the Weekly for recommending to Palo Alto voters the candidates who will lead the community in a positive direction with the smartest, most informed and experienced choices. I hope voters will heed the Weekly's advice and shun other choices that will only result in continuing many of the unproductive, naive, inexperienced albeit likely well-intended voices that only serve to keep the decision making in the hands of the staff. Council, now maybe more than ever, needs to pull up its sleeves and work together to heal the community from several issues of the recent past and set a course to the other side of the pandemic. This group of four joining the continuing three can do that. It is a hopeful future the Weekly puts to us.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Kudos for a thoughtful analysis of the candidates and nuanced description of the minority position on the current council towards residents. We need respectful cohesion of goals and are so lucky to have these four great candidates with years of experience and history. Also, it's very encouraging to see many new, smart, diverse faces; I've enjoyed hearing from them at the forums. More power to them down the road.
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I hope these four are the ones elected. They know the city and have the right approach to development.
Registered user
Crescent Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Thanks to the Weekly for cutting through the platitudes and vagaries to select the substantial candidates who can do the job. Palo Alto Neighborhoods had its forum last night and it was the first time that I saw the candidates actually challenge each other and respond to positions. It was illuminating. Anyone that missed it should watch it on MidPen TV or YouTube. You will understand why the Weekly made these endorsements
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Having observed Council member Tanaka on Council, I'd say the Weekly's comments were very accurate. He wastes time on meaningless details, repeatedly questions things that have been explained to him because he knows it will be picked up in the newspapers, and ends up being extremely ineffective. He may be smart but he doesn't seem to know how to get things done in a government forum
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Thank you Weekly - your selection shows the enormous value of local journalism and your understanding of our town. Kou, Stone, Lauing and Burt bring the synergy of heart and mind and they have the experience to guide our community through difficult times. Thank you for seeing through the hollow promises of people who are incoherent and ineffective or alternatively, serve a different master than the residents of Palo Alto.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
So three of the 10 candidates were white males and all three white males were endorsed. That is such a coincidence wow!
The mask slips.
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
A thoughtful set of endorsements, persuasively argued. Nicely done.
Registered user
Downtown North
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I’ve lived here on and off since 1974 and would say that the one candidate who inspires me and gives me hope for Palo Alto, and America, is Rebecca Eisenberg. She’s a Stanford grad, with a law degree from Harvard, and experience in the local currency of helping tech companies.
My ranked choices are Eisenberg, Stone, Malone and Kou. I put Burt near the bottom. He should move on.
God bless America, God bless South Palo Alto — tho I live downtown north.
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
These candidates will join a council bloc that is the exact reason Palo Alto is being investigated for civil rights violations by the FBI (rampant police abuse) and also being sued by the ACLU. Not to mention the city being hopelessly unaffordable for anybody seeking to move back into the community they grew up in or for anybody who lacks generational wealth or an extremely high paying job. Pat Burt even admitted he supports segregation in the Weekly's forum and Lydia Kou talks about housing the same way segregationists of the 1950's did. Greer Stone misrepresents studies about zoning so blatantly that the authors of the very studies he cites have called him out [portion removed.] These candidates hold Donald Trump values. They only pay lip service to affordable housing but their records are clear, they are segregationists. Palo Alto needs to get out of the 1950's. Don't vote for these candidates.
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Kudos to the Weekly for endorsing candidates with proven experience, long-standing dedication to serving our community, and wide-ranging skills and expertise that are much needed on council. In these uncertain times, on-the-job training is a luxury we can't afford.
Tanaka and Lee also have lengthy city experience. However Tanaka has proven ineffective at best, wastes precious council time chasing headlines and pandering to special interests, and is beholden to developer interests - to the tune of $70,000 this cycle alone. Perhaps that fundraising power explains why so many of his endorsers come from outside of Palo Alto - why has he been courting them instead of Palo Altans?
For his part, Lee is a passionate advocate for the causes he believes in. But in his city work, too often that passion has translated into aggression, alienating (and even bullying) colleagues and staff. That demeanor has severely impeded his effectiveness. Combined with his relative inexperience in several critical policy areas, it is clear he needs some more seasoning.
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
If elected these four candidates will represent a return the the principle of government of the people, for the people and by the people. They are thoughtful and rational leaders who know how to listen to and understand the concerns of their constituents.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Great job to the Weekly on these endorsements. These are the four candidates (Kou, Lauing, Stone & Burt) that I am voting for.
Registered user
Downtown North
58 minutes ago
Registered user
58 minutes ago
I could not disagree more with @John Guislin— at least since 2011, when a cabal of developer friendlies pushed thru an initiative designed to limit deliberation on local elections, Palo Altans have barely been able to self-govern, and the commercial real estate rout continues.
Pat Burt more than anybody, as referenced in the Grand Jury Report, epitomizes this phenomenon.
Palo Alto, arguably, is run out of 500 University and NOT 250 Hamilton. Pat and Ed are pledged to them, not us. Methinks.
Registered user
Downtown North
37 minutes ago
Registered user
37 minutes ago
Web Link
It’s not illegal but just not a paragon of democracy —one person one vote and all that —if plausibly true that a small group of builders /developers /landlords —many of whom have been here multiple generations —work the system for their gain and to the exclusion of getting the best services and amenities for the other 50,000 residents.
If residents want this to change, they would have to argue harder than the Weekly does here.
The Weekly wants four more years, forty more years, a thousand years, you get the picture.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
18 minutes ago
Registered user
18 minutes ago
Lauing, Stone, Kou and Burt are the only four candidates that seem reasonable to me based on their knowledge and experience. They take positions on issues that matter to Palo Altans,showing good common sense - qualities lacking in some other candidates.
Raven Malone and Steven Lee as they said in the Weekly and the PAN candidate forums, believe we have "exclusionary zoning" in all of our neighborhoods that keeps out black and brown people who can't afford to live here. They support dividing single family lots and building densely on them.
Along with Cari Templeton, they want want to add duplexes (Cari) or
4-plexes which can total 5 to 7 units per lot in every Palo Alto neighborhood (main house, ADU, Jr. ADU already allowed, plus 2 - 4 more equals 5 to 7 units per divided lot). Parking? Schools? Libraries? Community services? Otherimpacts? Quality of life? No thought. Wow.
Exclusionary zoning guru, author Richard Rothstein (The Color of Law), in an interview with Richard Russo even admits that changing zoning to allow more density won't make much difference in race diversity given the existing vast inequalites of wealth. He said during his Palo Alto Reads webinar that if we did the above, "young tech workers would move in" instead of bringing back the wished for diversity. Listen to the whole webinar to hear this.
Lee also doesn't work well with others - he rendered the HRC dysfunctional with his agression and lack of a modicum of sensitivity causing tears by Commissioners and the public. Over 40% of his donations come from out of towners who can't vote but can influence - it doesn't matter he has capped donations - it doesn't change these facts. His support should come from Palo Altans who he is supposed to represent. The four candidate endorsed are overwhelmingly funded by Palo Altans.
Thank you Palo Alto Weekly for have the common sense to endorse four excellent candidates for City Council. Lauing, Kou, Burt and Stone.
Registered user
Southgate
11 minutes ago
Registered user
11 minutes ago
I endorse Rebecca Eisenberg for city council. I've lived in Palo Alto since 1976 and I've known Rebecca for years. We've spent a lot of quality time together at baseball games. Rebecca is smart as hell. She is tenacious. She is Relentless with a capital R in the best way. Rebecca will fight her butt off for our Palo Alto 'Community' over the Palo Alto 'Business'. Maybe even more importantly, Rebecca has a unique voice that would inspire meaningful debate within the council. We don't just need a shattering of the old guard thinking, we need an injection of energy and fierce intellect. We need a Rebecca Eisenberg.