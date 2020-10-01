Six board candidates debate reopening plan, school culture, communication

The six candidates vying for three open seats on the school board faced off in a virtual debate Wednesday evening, discussing their views on reopening schools, transparency, student mental health and more.

The debate was held the night after the school board voted unanimously to approve a plan to start reopening elementary schools in two weeks, which has sparked controversy and division in the school community. Two candidates, newcomers Katie Causey and Matt Nagle, took a stand against the reopening plan and characterized it as rushed and incomplete. The other four candidates — Jesse Ladomirak, Karna Nisewaner and the two incumbents who had voted to support the plan, Todd Collins and Jennifer DiBrienza — said they supported getting students safely back to school in person. All candidates said that with schools reopening, the district should provide regular public updates on how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, which the district is planning to do, Collins said.

Several challengers sharply criticized the district's communication with families during the school closures, arguing that it has sown distrust among parents. All but one candidate agreed the district should hire a communications officer to improve in this area. Nagle disagreed and said that the money for that position would be better spent elsewhere.

Several candidates described the district's relationship with its teachers union as "broken" as a result of disagreement over reopening schools and said that mending that rift will be critical in the coming months.

The six candidates also answered questions on the achievement gap, Title IX compliance, student voice, aligning the high school bell schedules and differing parent opinions on the relationship between academic excellence and mental wellness.