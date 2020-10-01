Six board candidates debate reopening plan, school culture, communication

The six candidates vying for three open seats on the school board faced off in a virtual debate Wednesday evening, discussing their views on reopening schools, transparency, student mental health and more.
The debate was held the night after the school board voted unanimously to approve a plan to start reopening elementary schools in two weeks, which has sparked controversy and division in the school community. Two candidates, newcomers Katie Causey and Matt Nagle, took a stand against the reopening plan and characterized it as rushed and incomplete. The other four candidates — Jesse Ladomirak, Karna Nisewaner and the two incumbents who had voted to support the plan, Todd Collins and Jennifer DiBrienza — said they supported getting students safely back to school in person. All candidates said that with schools reopening, the district should provide regular public updates on how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, which the district is planning to do, Collins said.
Several challengers sharply criticized the district's communication with families during the school closures, arguing that it has sown distrust among parents. All but one candidate agreed the district should hire a communications officer to improve in this area. Nagle disagreed and said that the money for that position would be better spent elsewhere.
Several candidates described the district's relationship with its teachers union as "broken" as a result of disagreement over reopening schools and said that mending that rift will be critical in the coming months.
The six candidates also answered questions on the achievement gap, Title IX compliance, student voice, aligning the high school bell schedules and differing parent opinions on the relationship between academic excellence and mental wellness.
The debate was presented in conjunction with the Palo Alto Chinese Parents' Club, Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, Avenidas, Palo Alto High School's The Campanile, Paly Voice and Gunn High School's The Oracle. Editors from the three student news outlets joined Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany in asking the candidates questions.
Find a full calendar of local election debates and forums here.
Comments
3 hours ago
Covid-19 is the leader as to whether schools should be opened, in my opinion. The virus is telling us, as are the scientist, that I'm still around and dangerous. Please listen to the stats and keep the schools on virtual learning. If children need to get together, try outdoor groups of certain number for part of the day for learning or games. So that they can have safe interactions with masks on.
3 hours ago
Kudos to Matt Nagel, who opposed adding a communications officer to the staff. Given the board's history of financial mismanagement and bonehead screwups, he correctly advised against more bloat in the budget for a function that should be a normal task of the existing superintendent.
2 hours ago
Please, no communications officer! If the current set of PAUSD leaders and administrators cannot find time or are so unskilled in communicating plainly, they need to find themselves another job.
1 hour ago
I was dismayed that the current board approved, and most new candidates agreed, that schools should start reopening in 2 weeks BUT they have no plan at all in place yet for those students who will/can not return. They all agree that those students should have an online option, but there is absolutely no plan yet how to do that. So Matt and Katie gained my votes last night since they were the only 2 opposed to reopening without these plans in place first.
1 hour ago
I did not hear anyone address how they propose doing a better job meeting the increasing
need of students with mental health and neurodiversity issues who have IEPs that are not being met during COVID
57 minutes ago
I felt the courage from the Board and a resilience that is unmatched — the level of questioning and thought following the science and in place protocols was complete.
There are many families faced with at home challenges which makes the loss of learning resulting in a loss of mental physical health tragic, depressing and too sad. It is imperative for elementary kids to gradually return with the choices decided for what works best for the student/family for the hybrid or total distance . Not everyone has a kitchen table to work from or even a separate at home zone to focus — apartment complexes have shut down extra community rooms, after school programs etc. Very vulnerable students and families are suffering under current conditions. As far as communications. Yes. Much needed. I as a parent, I am email fatigued, zoom fatigued. There must be more clear, co-hesive, central office(r) in which filter 100’s of communications from many departments, campus’, PTA’s, district, testing centers, community . . . What is priority, what is not and who / dept the email is coming from. A vaccine might be it is said to be ready by January. Really? Life as we know it has changed never to return to what it was before Fri, March 13. Together lets work to make life, love, learning possible with what is true, available, accessible.