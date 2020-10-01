Hot temperatures trigger statewide flex alert on Thursday

Warnings abound about conditions in the Bay Area on Thursday, including a heat advisory that in turn has prompted an electrical power Flex Alert, poor air quality from fires burning in Northern California and a red flag warning for North Bay mountains.

The heat advisory for unseasonably warm temperatures and an increased risk of fire danger and heat-related illnesses has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be high on Thursday, when the region will see readings 15 to 25 degrees above normal. Afternoon highs will range between the low 90s to low 100s, and up to 105 degrees in the hottest interior locations.

The hot weather and expected increase in air conditioning use comes as the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Flex Alerts are given "when the electricity grid is under stress because of generation or transmission outages or from persistent hot temperatures. Consumers are urged to voluntarily conserve electricity to help avoid rotating outages."