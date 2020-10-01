Arts

Composer Rosephanye Dunn-Powell discusses African American spirituals

Webinar is part of Stanford's 'Black Music Revealed' course

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 1, 2020, 8:30 am 0

Choral composer and vocal professor Dr. Rosephanye Dunn-Powell will be the guest speaker at Stanford University's "Black Music Revealed" webinar on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

Dunn-Powell will focus on her expertise on African American spirituals in a virtual class presented by Stanford professor Paul Phillips.

The event is free and open to the public but non-Stanford attendees must register at Stanford.zoom.us. For more information, go to events.stanford.edu.

Sponsored
...
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

Composer Rosephanye Dunn-Powell discusses African American spirituals

Webinar is part of Stanford's 'Black Music Revealed' course

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 1, 2020, 8:30 am

Choral composer and vocal professor Dr. Rosephanye Dunn-Powell will be the guest speaker at Stanford University's "Black Music Revealed" webinar on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

Dunn-Powell will focus on her expertise on African American spirituals in a virtual class presented by Stanford professor Paul Phillips.

The event is free and open to the public but non-Stanford attendees must register at Stanford.zoom.us. For more information, go to events.stanford.edu.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.