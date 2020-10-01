Composer Rosephanye Dunn-Powell discusses African American spirituals

Choral composer and vocal professor Dr. Rosephanye Dunn-Powell will be the guest speaker at Stanford University's "Black Music Revealed" webinar on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m.

Dunn-Powell will focus on her expertise on African American spirituals in a virtual class presented by Stanford professor Paul Phillips.

The event is free and open to the public but non-Stanford attendees must register at Stanford.zoom.us. For more information, go to events.stanford.edu.