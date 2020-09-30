School board approves reopening plan over teacher, parent concerns

Despite mounting concerns from some teachers and parents about the safety of returning to schools in person, the school board voted unanimously late Tuesday evening to begin a staggered reopening of campuses in two weeks.
The board's decision came after lengthy public comment, including from many teachers, staff members and parents who urged the trustees to delay the reopening. The teachers union circulated an open letter this week asking the board and Superintendent Don Austin to continue with full distance learning until at least January, citing "gaps" and unanswered questions in the district's reopening plan. More than 300 parents signed a separate letter asking the trustees to postpone their decision on a plan they argue "hurts the quality of education while increasing risk, all without parent and teacher support."
The district will first bring transitional kindergarten students though first graders back to school in a hybrid model on Oct. 12, then second and third graders on Oct. 26 and fourth and fifth graders on Nov. 9. Middle and high schoolers will not return until January. Elementary parents are being asked to commit to either hybrid or full distance learning for the rest of the school year, a decision some parents took issue with and asked for more flexibility around.
As of Tuesday evening, 66.5% of elementary parents had chosen the hybrid model, according to the district, while 33.5% had selected full distance learning, according to the district. Parents of transitional kindergarteners, kindergarteners and first graders have until the end of day on Wednesday to make their choice.
The meeting further illustrated a disconnect between teachers and the district, with teachers voicing anxiety about their campuses lacking the proper safety preparation or not yet receiving the personal protective equipment (PPE) they've asked for. District leadership said that each elementary school has already received their allotted personal protective equipment, though it might not have been distributed yet to all classrooms. The district has also ordered additional face shields, portable hand-washing stations for classrooms without sinks, desk dividers and air purifiers, and created a ticketing system to prevent safety requests or complaints from falling through the cracks.
Board members expressed concern and district leadership some frustration at the inability to bridge the communication gap with teachers, despite 19 collective bargaining sessions over the last six months and a memorandum of understanding that both the district and union have agreed to.
Palo Alto Educators Association President Teri Baldwin said on Tuesday that 90% of elementary teachers who responded to a union survey are not comfortable going back to school in September, October or November.
"I've asked the very direct question ... what have we not done that would sway the percentage and the answer I was given is 'nothing,'" Austin said. "If the answer is 'nothing is going to change that number,' then we don't have anywhere else to go."
Baldwin told the board that the reopening plan feels rushed, pointing to some Bay Area districts that have decided to stick with full remote learning through the end of 2020.
"Teachers don't feel heard, she said. "Please listen to them."
The district plans to form a committee of teachers from each elementary school to provide feedback on what's working and what isn't as campuses reopen.
Some parents also worried that choosing distance or in-person learning could mean their child will lose their teacher since the district will have to reassign staff to meet the needs of students in the different models. Giving families another point in the school year to assess and change their decision is up to the board, Austin said.
"Should I choose to prioritize my child's physical safety in the short term or should I give more importance to her mental wellbeing for the long term? asked parent Roxanne Patel. "Shouldn't we be prioritizing safety over speed?"
Other parents, meanwhile, backed the reopening plan.
"Distance learning has been a disaster for our family, not only for our son and his ability to learn but for us as parents in trying to support him while both working full time jobs. This can't go on," said Ryan Elliott. "You have the support of many of the parents who are afraid to speak out because this is such a politically divided issue."
Board members said they were assured by the district's work on the reopening plan. They also voted to direct staff to present a safety report at their next meeting.
"I do think we have a responsibility to open for the many, many families that have been waiting for this and are ready for it," Trustee Jennifer DiBrienza said.
This week, after further negotiations with the teachers union, the district revised the elementary school schedule to include a daily, live Zoom meeting every morning that includes both the at-home and in-person cohorts of the class. "Specials" teachers who usually provide lessons like art and music to multiple classrooms will only teach kindergarteners in person to reduce their exposure to multiple groups of students.
Some Palo Alto Unified campuses have already reopened in recent weeks to serve small groups of high-need students, and more special education students returned to school this Monday.
The district invited Monika Roy, an assistant health officer and communicable disease controller at the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, to answer board member questions about stable cohorts, social distancing and procedures in the event of positive COVID-19 cases at schools. Trustee Ken Dauber asked Roy directly whether it's safe for elementary schools to reopen, following the guidelines provided by the Public Health Department.
"Our role and the guidance is meant to provide guardrails on schools that are considering reopening of how to do so as safely as possible and how to reduce risk of disease transmission as much as possible," she responded.
School leaders are proposing the district partner with Stanford Health Care to provide regular testing to employees, a partnership that's already in place in the neighboring Menlo Park City School District, which opened in a hybrid model this week. A representative from Stanford provided an overview at the board meeting about how the testing would work.
The school board's next meeting is on Oct. 13, the day after elementary schools will reopen for the district's youngest students. The trustees plan to meet in person for the first time since March.
Comments
Registered user
South of Midtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Jennifer DiBrienza, Melissa Baten Caswell and Todd Collins all just lost my vote tonight. You are too concerned about being first. You need to be safe. Your reopening is rushed, under-prepared and dangerous. There will be kids, teachers and staff that become sick, and possibly die or suffer life long health issues from covid-19 and that is on you.
Kudos to our STUDENT BOARD REPS -- they are articulate, compassionate and they care about teachers and students.
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I didn't watch the whole meeting but I have two takeaways from the end of it.
1) For all of those community members who kept saying, "Put students first!" how do you feel about both student board reps voting down the reopening plan? They spoke clearly and forcefully: continuing distance learning is best for the time being.
2) I've refrained from pointing this out about Board Member Ken Dauber but these last two meetings have been too much. It's like he doesn't want to be there. Last week, he tried to circumvent everyone by waiving the two meeting rule. Every board member would have voted against it if Board President Todd Collins didn't save face for him and abstain. Tonight, he first tried to end the meeting 30 minutes earlier than previously suggested. Then, he tried to force a vote 30 minutes early despite it being clear other members still had questions. Finally, he wouldn't accept an amendment to his motion regarding putting together a teacher safety committee because it might prevent school reopening even though Dr. Austin stated creating such a committee wouldn't be an issue. I know he posts in comments on PAO, so Ken, what's the rush?
Registered user
Midtown
56 minutes ago
Registered user
56 minutes ago
Unbelievable. Unanimous. Really?! In the face of all this pushback? Not ONE member of this Board thought it might be a good idea to take a little more time to make sure they get this right? Unbelievable.
The principle of "First do no harm," should apply broadly here, especially related to health issues. Clearly the PAUSD Board and leadership team didn't get the memo.
Even if this plan were solid, the fact they republished it with significant revisions less than 48 hours before the Board’s vote belies the fact they are rushing things before the plan is fully baked.
The revised plan is still harmful in many ways, just a few of which include:
- Nothing has changed about how contagious the virus is. Recent data suggests it is mutating to become MORE contagious. On top of that, we are just entering the flu season, on top of seeing upticks in cases. So rushing to open schools doesn’t make sense in the face of increased danger.
- Young children are going to have a hard time social distancing even if teachers try to maintain separations. Besides, distance doesn't help if you are in a contained space breathing the same air with others for hours at a time. Look at what is happening in higher education -- they re-open, and cases immediately spring up because students want to mingle and the virus spreads. Do we expect 7 year olds to do any better?
- Just as students are getting the hang of distance learning with a particular teacher, the District wants to scramble things up, remixing students and teachers in the midst of a term. This is all being done on the basis of a date that Don Austin set almost haphazardly in an online meeting a few weeks ago when people asked when schools might reopen. He talked about the end of term as a possible time to revisit the decision. One would think at least a semester of stability would help the students in terms of mental well-being. There is widespread agreement, it seems, that the Fall DL has been MUCH better than the Spring DL. Why ditch this when we could work to improve some of the remaining issues and keep some stability through at least January? Can’t we let the student experience “good” DL long enough to recognize it and – wait for it – learn some things before navigating a disruptive transition?
- The deadline for "take it or leave it" with only a few weeks (or for K-1, DAYS) to digest the plan is clearly trying to force the issue. Why can't there be an opportunity to switch out later to give families more flexibility? We’re talking about changing everything after less than 2 months. Why couldn’t there be another reshuffling opportunity in February?
On March 13 2020, I kept my kids home after the PAUSD school board voted to continue in person instruction the night before. I didn't trust the decision and wanted to have a week to monitor what was happening I other school districts. You may recall that was the day that Santa Clara County called for the start of SIP and at the end of that day the students were sent home. I didn't trust the Board's decision-making then. Tuesday’s vote reinforces my dim view of their collective judgement when it comes to charting an appropriate path forward. It sounds to me like some egos may be getting in the way.
There are plenty who have spent the time researching and articulating reasons to delay that are far superior to what I have done here. The fact that the District and its Board are turning a deaf ear to the concerns of so many members of the community speaks volumes about the farce that is transparency and collaboration in their processes.
For those of us old enough to remember the Challenger disaster in 1986, this smacks of the same "Go Fever" that lead NASA to steamroll any objections or warnings in order to achieve their launch date. 73 seconds into the flight a simple O-ring failed and it all went wrong in a terribly spectacular fashion. It took losing a teacher, along with the rest of the Challenger crew, for NASA’s ecosystem of employees and contractors to call a halt and take a closer look at how to improve safety and prevent future failures. I pray we don't have to endure that kind of loss in our District, but one wonders if anything short of that would prompt this PAUSD Board and Administration to put the brakes on this runaway train.
What a nightmare.