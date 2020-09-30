School board approves reopening plan over teacher, parent concerns

The meeting further illustrated a disconnect between teachers and the district , with teachers voicing anxiety about their campuses lacking the proper safety preparation or not yet receiving the personal protective equipment (PPE) they've asked for. District leadership said that each elementary school has already received their allotted personal protective equipment, though it might not have been distributed yet to all classrooms. The district has also ordered additional face shields, portable hand-washing stations for classrooms without sinks, desk dividers and air purifiers, and created a ticketing system to prevent safety requests or complaints from falling through the cracks.

As of Tuesday evening, 66.5% of elementary parents had chosen the hybrid model, according to the district, while 33.5% had selected full distance learning, according to the district. Parents of transitional kindergarteners, kindergarteners and first graders have until the end of day on Wednesday to make their choice.

The district will first bring transitional kindergarten students though first graders back to school in a hybrid model on Oct. 12, then second and third graders on Oct. 26 and fourth and fifth graders on Nov. 9. Middle and high schoolers will not return until January. Elementary parents are being asked to commit to either hybrid or full distance learning for the rest of the school year, a decision some parents took issue with and asked for more flexibility around.

The board's decision came after lengthy public comment, including from many teachers, staff members and parents who urged the trustees to delay the reopening. The teachers union circulated an open letter this week asking the board and Superintendent Don Austin to continue with full distance learning until at least January, citing "gaps" and unanswered questions in the district's reopening plan. More than 300 parents signed a separate letter asking the trustees to postpone their decision on a plan they argue "hurts the quality of education while increasing risk, all without parent and teacher support."

Despite mounting concerns from some teachers and parents about the safety of returning to schools in person, the school board voted unanimously late Tuesday evening to begin a staggered reopening of campuses in two weeks.

"I've asked the very direct question ... what have we not done that would sway the percentage and the answer I was given is 'nothing,'" Austin said. "If the answer is 'nothing is going to change that number,' then we don't have anywhere else to go."

Board members expressed concern and district leadership some frustration at the inability to bridge the communication gap with teachers, despite 19 collective bargaining sessions over the last six months and a memorandum of understanding that both the district and union have agreed to.

"Distance learning has been a disaster for our family, not only for our son and his ability to learn but for us as parents in trying to support him while both working full time jobs. This can't go on," said Ryan Elliott. "You have the support of many of the parents who are afraid to speak out because this is such a politically divided issue."

"Should I choose to prioritize my child's physical safety in the short term or should I give more importance to her mental wellbeing for the long term? asked parent Roxanne Patel. "Shouldn't we be prioritizing safety over speed?"

Some parents also worried that choosing distance or in-person learning could mean their child will lose their teacher since the district will have to reassign staff to meet the needs of students in the different models. Giving families another point in the school year to assess and change their decision is up to the board, Austin said.

The school board's next meeting is on Oct. 13, the day after elementary schools will reopen for the district's youngest students. The trustees plan to meet in person for the first time since March.

School leaders are proposing the district partner with Stanford Health Care to provide regular testing to employees, a partnership that's already in place in the neighboring Menlo Park City School District, which opened in a hybrid model this week. A representative from Stanford provided an overview at the board meeting about how the testing would work.

"Our role and the guidance is meant to provide guardrails on schools that are considering reopening of how to do so as safely as possible and how to reduce risk of disease transmission as much as possible," she responded.

The district invited Monika Roy, an assistant health officer and communicable disease controller at the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, to answer board member questions about stable cohorts, social distancing and procedures in the event of positive COVID-19 cases at schools. Trustee Ken Dauber asked Roy directly whether it's safe for elementary schools to reopen, following the guidelines provided by the Public Health Department.

This week, after further negotiations with the teachers union, the district revised the elementary school schedule to include a daily, live Zoom meeting every morning that includes both the at-home and in-person cohorts of the class. "Specials" teachers who usually provide lessons like art and music to multiple classrooms will only teach kindergarteners in person to reduce their exposure to multiple groups of students.

"I do think we have a responsibility to open for the many, many families that have been waiting for this and are ready for it," Trustee Jennifer DiBrienza said.

Board members said they were assured by the district's work on the reopening plan. They also voted to direct staff to present a safety report at their next meeting.

School board approves reopening plan over teacher, parent concerns

District to begin phased reopening of elementary schools on Oct. 12