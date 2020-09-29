Santa Clara County extends rotation of COVID-19 test sites through October

Santa Clara County has extended its rotation of free COVID-19 test sites available by appointment in Palo Alto, Mountain View and five other cities in the northern section of the county through October.

First introduced in August, the appointment-only sites are located in cities represented by county Supervisor Joe Simitian. They aim to reduce the wait times and long lines for a test.

"Convenience is key," Simitian said in a statement. "If we want more people to be tested, providing locally available and convenient testing is essential."

Appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance through this webpage. If appointments are fully booked for a particular day, the date will no longer show on the county's scheduling website.

Visitors do not need health insurance or a doctor's note to receive a test, according to Simitian's office. The test sites will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations: