News

Santa Clara County extends rotation of COVID-19 test sites through October

Appointments can be made up to 7 days ahead

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, 9:24 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Ashly Loibman receives a lower nasal swab test from nurse Maria Turner at a COVID-19 testing site at the Center for Performing Arts in Mountain View on Sept. 15. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Santa Clara County has extended its rotation of free COVID-19 test sites available by appointment in Palo Alto, Mountain View and five other cities in the northern section of the county through October.

First introduced in August, the appointment-only sites are located in cities represented by county Supervisor Joe Simitian. They aim to reduce the wait times and long lines for a test.

"Convenience is key," Simitian said in a statement. "If we want more people to be tested, providing locally available and convenient testing is essential."

Appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance through this webpage. If appointments are fully booked for a particular day, the date will no longer show on the county's scheduling website.

Visitors do not need health insurance or a doctor's note to receive a test, according to Simitian's office. The test sites will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Sponsored
...
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

...
Sponsored
6 Steps to master the home buying process during a pandemic

Your no-stress guide to buying a home no matter what the circumstance.

Cupertino Senior Center: first and third Wednesdays, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino.

Los Altos Youth Center: Thursday, Oct. 15, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos.

Los Altos Hills Town Hall: Friday, Oct. 2, 26379 W. Fremont Blvd., Los Altos Hills.

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: first and third Tuesdays, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.

Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium: second and fourth Fridays, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto.

Saratoga Friendship Hall: Tuesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Oct. 29, 19841 Prospect Road, Saratoga.

Murphy Park: Friday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 26, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale.

The El Camino Healthcare District is also providing COVID-19 tests at its Mountain View hospital, 2500 Grant Road, on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available by appointment to residents, students or people who work within its district, which includes most of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, in addition to sections of Cupertino, Palo Alto and Santa Clara. Appointments can be made by phone at 650-940-7022 or online at elcaminohealth.org/covid19testing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

...
Sponsored
Wonders of the water: Meet the tide pool whisperer of the San Mateo coastline

Dive into the aquatic oddities, coastal creatures and other rapidly-disappearing denizens of the Peninsula shores.

Santa Clara County extends rotation of COVID-19 test sites through October

Appointments can be made up to 7 days ahead

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, 9:24 am

Santa Clara County has extended its rotation of free COVID-19 test sites available by appointment in Palo Alto, Mountain View and five other cities in the northern section of the county through October.

First introduced in August, the appointment-only sites are located in cities represented by county Supervisor Joe Simitian. They aim to reduce the wait times and long lines for a test.

"Convenience is key," Simitian said in a statement. "If we want more people to be tested, providing locally available and convenient testing is essential."

Appointments can be booked up to seven days in advance through this webpage. If appointments are fully booked for a particular day, the date will no longer show on the county's scheduling website.

Visitors do not need health insurance or a doctor's note to receive a test, according to Simitian's office. The test sites will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Cupertino Senior Center: first and third Wednesdays, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino.

Los Altos Youth Center: Thursday, Oct. 15, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos.

Los Altos Hills Town Hall: Friday, Oct. 2, 26379 W. Fremont Blvd., Los Altos Hills.

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: first and third Tuesdays, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.

Palo Alto Art Center Auditorium: second and fourth Fridays, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto.

Saratoga Friendship Hall: Tuesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Oct. 29, 19841 Prospect Road, Saratoga.

Murphy Park: Friday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 26, 260 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale.

The El Camino Healthcare District is also providing COVID-19 tests at its Mountain View hospital, 2500 Grant Road, on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available by appointment to residents, students or people who work within its district, which includes most of Mountain View, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, in addition to sections of Cupertino, Palo Alto and Santa Clara. Appointments can be made by phone at 650-940-7022 or online at elcaminohealth.org/covid19testing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.