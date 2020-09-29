Palo Alto dismantles city auditor's office, shifts to national firm

After years of complaining about internal strife and subpar performance in the Office of City the Auditor, the Palo Alto City Council moved on Monday to cut every position in the small office and to outsource its operations to the Chicago-based consulting firm, Baker Tilly US.
In a move that represents a dramatic shift for an office that voters created in 1983, the council voted unanimously Monday to sign a two-year contract with the Baker Tilly for internal auditing services. The contract will cost the city $750,000 a year (prorated in the first year to $550,000) and the parties will have the option for renewing the deal for up to three additional years.
The council also moved to cut the all four auditing positions at the Office of the City Auditor, effectively dismantling an office that had a budget of about $1.2 million. These include the three senior auditor positions as well as the position of the city auditor, which has been vacant since Palo Alto's last City Auditor Harriet Richardson resigned at the beginning of 2019 after a prolonged conflict with three of her employees.
The face of Baker Tilly in Palo Alto will be Kyle O'Rourke, a senior consulting manager whom the council appointed Monday as the new city auditor. A certified internal auditor, O'Rourke has worked with more than two dozen state and local government clients over the past three years, according to the firm's proposal. That includes reviewing policies at the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department, performing a risk assessments for the city of Madison, Wisconsin, and auditing the public utility in the city of Riverside.
When the county's shelter-in-place ends, O'Rourke will be expected to be In Palo Alto every other week, said Councilman Eric FIlseth, who led the council's process in selecting the new auditor.
The council kicked off its effort to outsource city auditing in February, when the council directed its Council Appointed Officers Committee to craft a request for proposals. The committee received six bids and narrowed down its search to two firms, Filseth said. After the full council interviewed both finalists twice in a closed session, it chose Baker Tilly US, which is the American affiliate of Baker Tilly's international network.
The $1.3 million contract that the council approved is expected to generate at least six audits per year, which includes four major audits and two minor audits. The firm will also be charged with conducting a citywide risk assessment every year – a project that it plans to embark on as soon as it starts its new role on Oct. 1.
In its proposal, Baker Tilly touted its large workforce of more than 300 audit professionals and a client list that includes more than 1,000 state and local government clients, among them the cities of Fargo, North Dakota; Plano, Texas; and Lincoln, Nebraska. Its California clients include Burbank, Modesto and Richmond.
The firm's proposal cites Baker Tilly's expertise in utilities and in areas such as cybersecurity, fraud and financial management. The document lists case studies in which the firm tested the security of a client's internal IT systems and identified gaps in another client's virus protection program.
Filseth said both finalists were "superbly qualified and we were wishing we could hire both if we could."
Not everyone shared his excitement. Sharon Erickson, who had served as Palo Alto's city auditor between 2001 and 2008 and then occupied in the same role in San Jose, called the move "a stunningly bad idea." For years, the City Charter was interpreted to mean that that the city auditor is a city employee with an office at City Hall, she told the council.
"This is not the time to reduce accountability and transparency at any level of government." Erickson said.
The council, for its part, unanimously agreed that it's time to try the new approach. Over the past decade, the city has seen high turnover in the city auditor position, which was most recently held on an interim basis consultant Don Rhoads.
The city's last permanent city auditor was Harriet Richardson, who stepped down in early 2019 after a tumultuous five-year tenure that featured audits on the city's animal services and code enforcement operations and internal conflicts inside her small office. Her stint was marred by an ongoing conflict with three employees, who accused her of mismanagement. Her predecessors in the positions, Mike Edmonds and Jim Pelletier, had also departed after short stints.
Employees of the office had opposed the city move. In January, an attorney representing one of the auditors, Houman Boussina, criticized the report that the City Council commissioned last year as part of its process of exploring alternate service models for city auditing. The report from Kevin W. Harper CPA & Associates concluded that compared to other cities, Palo Alto has the lowest productivity (with 0.7 audits per year per full-time position) and the highest cost per audit ($417,000).
Boussina's attorney, Karl Olsen, argued that the Harper report had failed to acknowledge Richardson's mismanagement. As such, it "unfairly exposed the office staff, who have not had a supervisor since November 2018, to direct criticism and blame for the report's conclusions."
In approving the shift away from in-house staff to an outside consultant, council members expressed hope that the new arrangement would yield a superior product at a lower cost. Councilwoman Liz Kniss called the search for an auditor "one of the longest processes I've ever gone through."
"I'm looking forward to a wonderful new way to provide audits in the city of Palo Alto," Kniss said.
Mayor Adrian Fine agreed and welcomed the city's new partnership with Baker Tilly.
"I think that's a real opportunity for us to sync up what audits are being done, what the expectations are, what the costs should be, what the outcome should look like and how can we pass audits on to other city departments to make changes to make our cities better and safer," Fine said.
O'Rourke said the firm plans to get to work in Palo Alto in a few days, when it begins the citywide risk assessment. He told the council that he is "very humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve in this position."
"There's a reason that I work exclusively with public sector entities, despite working at a private company," O'Rourke said, "It's what I love, what I very much enjoy doing, what I've done for a number of years."
"The firm will also be charged with conducting a citywide risk assessment every year – a project that it plans to embark on as soon as it starts its new role on Oct. 1."
A foundation for risk management is transparency, intelligence sharing, and to have systems in place to track issues - to make appropriate interventions. Timeline matters.
I urge Mr O'Rourke to take an immediate look at the processes in place for PACC to intervene (on several new Nextgen procedures under way) to prevent Palo Alto becoming a further dumpsite for SFO, SJC, and OAK airports because if he doesn't, his services will hardly be of use when the City has neighborhoods that are exponentially less livable than pre-Covid at the height of air traffic. Airspace changes imposed on communities are the kind that you snooze you lose. And there's no hiding the dump when it happens, especially now that more people will be working from home, how jets and airports behave will matter even more.
In early May, the City staff person who was the airplane noise liaison left for another position in a different city. Despite appeals to the Policy & Services Committee, there has been zero follow up from the city about who will fill the position.
Why does this matter? There is a very specific process for PACC to defend the City which is to deliberate on all airport procedures affecting Palo Alto and to not miss the 60 day statute of limitations to challenge inadequate environmental assessments that are critical to give the public rightful opportunities to address alternatives (and say the right to know that SFO, SJC and OAK have plans to change the city's noise to levels that make unhappy statistics - imagine if doctors hid your cholesterol level to avoid talking interventions).
The process that Council voted on to appropriately intervene is called the "Fast Track" process which now ..with the absence of a staff in charge..., and no City Attorney following up either it looks like it's "no track." Fast Track was voted on before PACC punted on PIRAT when instead of filing a petition for review on PIRAT as residents advised on what is a rock solid case for heightened review, PACC sent it for neighbors to work it out at the regional tables.
PIRAT is as cold as can be at the regional tables.PACC should know by now that regional tables are not how the FAA works on specific procedures and as the courts also advise, you only get one chance to speak up per procedure, within 60 days and even better if long before 60 days.
Relying on regional tables is speculation - the opposite of risk management.
Unfortunately, what you hear from Council (and now candidates) is only about regional committees. Meantime....FAA, SFO, SJC have printed and near printed procedures which the regional committees are not helping with. It's not even clear who the regional bodies represent because they defer to airports in many ways. A submissive city and submissive regional tables who just let the clock run out are not helpful.
Of course the FAA, SFO and SJC will not run to the public and admit what they are doing, and offer details about their plans or the NOISE MAPS (historical assessments and projections of noise) that the public has been asking for years. The tools to do this (that our tax dollars pay for) are readily available but not used to help the public. Nextgen 2.0, 3.0 is being laid out including SFO's new landing system GBAS and the cursory projections for GBAS already show noise will be worse (for Palo Alto).
And there's more.... about airports and the future that Palo Alto needs to think about. For more information go to www.skypossepaloalto.org. The most recent communication has a questionnaire for PACC candidates.
I will add that there is a place for regional bodies, for example to raise the quality of environmental assessments - once analysis of planned procedures are on the table.
Isn't it curious that there have been no environmental assessments for the procedures affecting Palo Alto? There was one in 2014 for SERFR but besides being done very badly, it is not applicable now because that procedure has since changed with a waypoint moved into Palo Alto neighborhoods (the City passed on challenging those changes too).
The fact remains that fate of specific procedures (where and how planes fly) and any recourse is pinned to real expiration dates. The regional tables could help but only if their actions are timely. They meet only every few months so that alone impairs them.