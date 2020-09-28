Portola Valley launches racial equity discussions with author talk

Portola Valley is kicking off a series of virtual town hall meetings on racial equity and policing with an author talk this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m., the town and Portola Valley Library will host a lecture on implicit bias with Jennifer Eberhardt, a psychology professor at Stanford University, based on her book "Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think and Do." There will be a brief Q&A at the end, according to the town. The event will be live and will not be recorded.

To register for the author talk, visit tinyurl.com/bias-talk. To place a copy of the book on hold for curbside pickup, visit the San Mateo County libraries catalog at tinyurl.com/biased-book. To purchase a copy of the book for shipment to your home — proceeds will support Florey's Books in Pacifica and the Foundation for San Mateo County Libraries — visit investinsmcl.org/biased-book-event.

While the upcoming discussions are geared toward residents, anyone can join and participate.

Three additional meetings have been planned, although dates have not yet been confirmed.