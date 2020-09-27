Wildfire smoke, smog prompt Spare the Air alert for Monday

Wildfire smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa County and expected smog has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to extend its Spare the Air Alert through Monday.

Air district officials said that smoke from the Glass Fire that broke out Sunday morning will have consequences for the North Bay. In addition, smoke combined with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust is expected to cause unhealthy smog accumulation in the Bay Area, mainly in the South and East Bay.

The alert means it is illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to burn wood or manufactured fire logs in fireplaces, woodstoves and inserts, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits, or any other wood burning devices.

"Unfortunately, we are still in the midst of wildfire season on top of a heat wave," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. "We must all remain vigilant to protect our health and the health of our communities. Driving less can help reduce smog build up and staying indoors when smoke is present is crucial to protecting our health."

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Monday and a Red Flag Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Monday due to dry conditions and gusty winds.