Smoke, smog and high temperatures prompt Spare the Air alert for Sunday

A round of scorching temperatures forecast for the Bay Area over the next two days, combined with wildfire smoke and vehicle fumes, prompted air district officials to issue a Spare the Air alert for Sunday.

High temperatures for Sunday are expected to top 100 in some areas and the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Sunday and Monday.

In addition, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

Northerly winds will carry smoke from the August Complex and North Complex blazes to parts of the region, exacerbating smog, or ozone pollution, levels.

"High inland temperatures mixed with wildfire smoke and vehicle exhaust are creating an unhealthy breathing environment," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.