Vandalized signs and inflammatory letters: Black Lives Matter supporters find hostile messages outside their front doors

Some residents alarmed to receive letters accusing movement of fascism, while others received one with white nationalist undertones

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

A string of Black Lives Matter signs in Palo Alto have been vandalized, stolen or anonymously responded to with inflammatory letters since as far back as June.

A "Justice for George Floyd" sign, hung in the wake of multiple deaths of Black individuals from police force, including Floyd's, is torn in half. Image obtained anonymously.

After the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, sparked a wave of racial reckoning across cities and jolted Black Lives Matter into a global movement, many community members like Sherry Listgarten placed lawn signs to signal their support for local Black residents and openly denounce systemic racism.

"I have a series of signs in my yard that says how it shouldn't suck to be Black in America," said Listgarten, a Green Meadow resident and author of the Palo Alto Weekly's climate change blog, who wrote about the incident. "I feel very strongly about it."

Around Sept. 4, one of those signs was stapled with an anonymously typed essay that included a drawing of a swastika and accused Black Lives Matter supporters of being Nazis. Listgarten rejected the idea that Black Lives Matter is a fascist movement. She is also Jewish.

"It doesn't even make sense," she said. "It's just nonsensical."

Some residents have received similar anonymous polemics, all titled in large block letters, "White Lives Matter," and typed with a courier-like font. Others got a short diatribe, titled "Blue," which accused people with Black Lives Matter signs of dishonoring the police. The font and language are similar to the former letter, in which both call supporters "all-think-alike(s)."

Anonymous letters denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement have appeared throughout the Palo Alto community on Black Lives Matter signs. Letter obtained anonymously.

Palo Alto resident David, who received the "Blue" letter around Sept. 20 and asked not to be identified with his full name out of concern for his safety, said he was distressed but not surprised that this would happen in his community.

"There's a long history of hate on the Peninsula," he said, recalling an incident about 15 years ago, around the time he first moved to Palo Alto, when he saw a Black man being physically pushed out of the city limits by Palo Alto police.

A few residents have caught on video a man who appears to be either attempting to remove lawn signs or placing something on top of residents' posters. It's unclear if these incidents involve the same individual or if the person is a local resident based on the footage.

"The City is aware of video footage of a person who attempted to steal one sign and then stopped," Meghan Horrigan-Taylor, Palo Alto's chief communications officer, said in an email. "This individual was identified and interviewed by police, and there is no evidence that this person is connected to any of the other incidents."

Horrigan-Taylor also confirmed that these incidents have "occurred sporadically over the last three months" and said the city takes "any issues of vandalism or damage to property seriously."

The incidents sparked the familiar heated, online discourse about the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter movement, which grew out of an organization whose founders have called themselves "trained Marxists."

The bottom half of a torn poster supporting the Black Lives Matter movement lays on the ground. Image obtained anonymously.

But regardless of the origins of the Black Lives Matter organization, supporters of the movement say it has evolved.

"I think if you ask five people what Black Lives Matter means, you might get five different answers," Listgarten said.

Advocates often find themselves clarifying what they mean when they say, "Black lives matter." "Supporting (equality and fairness and racial justice) does not mean we are anti-police," Pamela Harter, a Charleston Gardens resident wrote on Nextdoor. Meanwhile, denouncers of the movement often cite the riots and looting within the majority of peaceful protests. (According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, an organization that maps crises, most demonstrators related to Black Lives Matter did not engage "in violence or destructive activity.")

Listgarten said she is open to civil discourse and hearing out the critics of the Black Lives Matter movement. The longtime Palo Alto resident said she understands there can be a messaging issue when some protesters might say, "Defund the police."

But when symbols that have now come to be associated with hate like swastikas are thrown in, the room for debate closes, she said.

"I worry about how we're talking to each other," Listgarten said. "And whether or not we can learn to disagree productively."

When asked how she might understand the anonymous actions of the perpetrator or perpetrators, Listgarten suggested it may be that conservatives, specifically in more liberal cities such as Palo Alto, feel isolated and fear backlash for having opposing views.

But David disagreed, saying that the people who hold opposing views to the Black Lives Matter movement "certainly can and do" speak out — sometimes in an attempt to "threaten and intimidate."

Several sources, including David, reached out to this news organization about stolen signs or anonymous letters. Most, except for Listgarten, have asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

"If this is reported on, please have this submission be anonymous," one tipster, who received a "White Lives Matter" letter, wrote, "because these kinds of people scare me."

We know from the positive conservative response to Kyle Rittenhouse murdering two BLM protestors that the right has long given up wanting to engage in civil discourse. We SHOULD be scared of these people living among us.

