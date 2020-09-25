Palo Alto City Council candidates diverge on housing, unite on police reform

Lee, a former member of the Human Relations Commission, Templeton and Malone, both said they support more flexibility for property owners to promote more housing. Templeton argued that duplexes would change the look of a neighborhood less than accessory dwelling units, given that a duplex would be constructed within the same structure.

One issue on which the candidates split was additional changes to single-family zoning, with some saying they would welcome more duplexes and triplexes and others arguing that the city single-family zones have already changed because of the recent proliferation of accessory-dwelling units.

With about 500 people in attendance, the forum split the 10 candidates into two groups of five for four rounds of questions and then posed additional questions from the audience to all 10 candidates. The field includes incumbent council members Lydia Kou and Greg Tanaka and eight challengers: former Mayor Pat Burt; attorney Rebecca Eisenberg; executive recruiter and planning commissioner Ed Lauing; attorney Steven Lee; engineer Raven Malone; teacher Greer Stone; Cari Templeton, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission; and Ajit Varma, product development manager at WhatsApp.

The candidates debated these issues, as well as topics such as a proposed business tax, marijuana dispensaries and COVID-19 response, at a Thursday evening forum sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly. Many of the questions were submitted by Weekly readers in the weeks leading up to the debate.

The 10 candidates vying for four open seats on the Palo Alto City Council hold starkly different views on housing production, commercial development and recent state housing bills, but most agree that it's time for the city to open Foothills Park to nonresidents, beef up citizen oversight of the Police Department and institute campaign-finance reform.

The candidates also expressed a variety of views on relaxing the city's height limits and parking standards to help developers build higher-density housing in commercial areas. Lauing called the city's shortage of affordable housing an "emergency," highlighted the city's recent zone changes that the city had already approved and proposed creating a standing committee of two council members who would lead the effort to develop further changes to promote affordable housing.

"We've heard this description of single-family zoning is now 'exclusionary zoning.' All zoning excludes to some degree, but it's being equated to segregation of our housing on a racial basis and that's simply not the case. There's an economic segregation that exists today."

Stone and Burt both said they had opposed Senate Bill 1120, which Stone called a "blunt instrument" for solving the housing shortage. Burt noted that the city already permits accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units (which are carved out at existing homes). Given the recent loosening of ADU laws — and the fact that the city has seen an eightfold growth in these backyard units — Palo Alto does not have "truly single-family zones," Burt said.

"I understand there's concerns far as people not wanting fourplexes next to their single-family homes," Malone said. "I acknowledge that. Let's work together and find a place where we can make these units fit and make sense, but we need to brings housing to Palo Alto. It's critical."

She said she was interested in the concept proposed in Senate Bill 1120, which would have allowed property owners to subdivide their parcels to allow duplexes (the bill failed to meet its Aug. 31 deadline to advance). Malone agreed and said she supports ending "exclusionary zoning" and promoting more duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes.

Kou took a different stance and said any exemption to the city code to support development amounts to a subsidy that the city is making to make a project more profitable for the developer.

"This is what makes it economically feasible for developers to create more housing," Varma said. "For me, it's not just affordable housing, it's market rate housing, it's space for all the needs for our community."

"I'd be interested in reevaluating our parking and height requirements if it meant that we can build denser housing along denser corridors and job centers. If we want to address any of these issues, we need to take a serious look at these things and make good choices as a local community before the state mandates housing in areas and in ways we may not like in the community," Lee said.

Burt agreed that the city should institute a limit, and pointed to a recent increase in campaign costs, which in some cases are benefiting from large donations from outside commercial developers.

Stone said he does not accept donations from developers, while Kou suggested that the city limit donations to Palo Alto residents. Eisenberg said she would support public financing for elections, while Stone and Templeton both suggested setting a cap on campaign spending, with Templeton pointing to Mountain View's $25,000 limit.

Others lamented the infusion of cash into policy. Varma said he has opted not to accept cash donations at all, while Lee set a goal of $45,000 for his campaign. Last week, his campaign hit the limit and stopped accepting donations.

Almost all candidates also supported campaign finance reforms. Tanaka, whose campaign has amassed the most contributions , was the exception, noting that as long as everyone follows the same campaign-finance rules, the system is fair.

Lee, Malone and Eisenberg were more emphatic in her desire to see the park open to nonresidents. Lee said the city has a capacity to "share this treasure with others" and Malone said the park should have been made more accessible to nonresidents a long time ago. Eisenberg agreed.

The challenges expressed varying degrees of enthusiasm for the idea of expanding access, though all agreed to do so. Varma said the issue of Foothills Park access has been very poorly managed, contributing to the city now acquiring a reputation for being "exclusionary," he said.

"I want to respect our residents and all the people who made the decision prior, in order to keep it for environmental preservation and for our future generations," Kou said.

On the hot-button issue of Foothills Park access, the candidates generally agreed that it's time to relax the restrictions, though they offered different reasons for doing so. Councilwoman Lydia Kou and Councilman Greg Tanaka both supported a proposal for a "revenue neutral" pilot program that would allow a limited number of nonresidents to the park, followed by a public vote on the issue in 2022.

"If (small businesses) want to set up their dream and they have a dream to be in Palo Alto — and they want to start a business here — we should encourage that, we should admire that, we should make this possible," Varma said. "Having them have these onerous restrictions on them will make them say that they don't want to be here. For me, that's the wrong decision for Palo Alto."

Varma said he would oppose a policy that requires new commercial developers to build enough housing to offset the number of new employees. That strategy, he said, might work when dealing with large companies like Google, who could provide housing in conjunction with office space. It would not, however, work for small businesses.

Candidates generally agreed that the city does not need more commercial development, with Stone saying that increasing office construction means the city is not focusing on housing.

There was less consensus on the topic of commercial development and retail protections. Stone said he strongly opposed the council's recent decision to reconsider ground-floor protections for retail . Kou advocated for hiring an economic development manager to support local retail and help businesses recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lauing agreed.

"Time and time again, we hear the City Council and some commissions complain that they're forced to reach a resolution because of the rules," Eisenberg said. "Here's the thing — the City Council makes the rules and the City Council is absolutely 100% free to change the rules. And in many cases, when we see President Hotel residents being evicted illegally and then we have a boutique, expensive hotel; when we see the high-wealth people not having to follow the rules, it's because the council has chosen not to do that."

"The city manager can bring any item he feels like on the agenda any time he feels like it, but as elected officials we need to get a majority to do that," Tanaka said. "And with Brown Act restrictions, it's very difficult to do that."

Tanaka, who frequently clashes with his colleagues, said he was frustrated both by the city manager's failure to consult the council on the curfew and the council's inability to shape its own agenda.

"I see the council members divided between those too willing to acquiesce to the guidance of the city manager on policies, and those who were frustrated but weren't sure how to overcome what was happening," Burt said.

Burt, a two-time mayor who strongly opposed the curfew and immediately challenged it, said he has seen a trend of the city manager "teeing up policy issues with no alternatives to the council."

On the topic of governance, the candidates broadly agreed that the council has acceded too much power to city staff and pledged to restore the council's policy-making role. Burt, Varma and Templeton all pointed to City Manager Ed Shikada's imposition of a curfew in June in anticipation of potential looting in commercial areas amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Templeton said it's critical for the city to close "loopholes" like the one that allowed Shikada to rely on the power granted to him by the COVID-19 emergency to take dramatic action that has nothing to do with the pandemic.

"We need to have members of our community involved in evaluating incidents that happen with the police," Templeton said. "It's unacceptable that this is exclusively happening out of town."

Stone, who serves as chair of the Santa Clara County Human Rights Commission's Justice Review Committee, also supported having Palo Alto create a citizen oversight committee to review police data and incidents. Burt suggested that this could be done through a subcommittee of the city's Human Relations Commission, where both Stone and Lee and previously served.

"That makes it nearly impossible for us to have the accountability that is so necessary to make sure we are rooting out police officers who are using racial slurs or ad hominem homophobic remarks or other issues of police misconduct," Stone said.

Burt and Stone said the city needs to restore the independent police auditor's power to investigate internal complaints within the department — a power that the City Council stripped away last December when it revised the auditor's contract.

Other candidates proposed additional ideas for police reform. Councilman Greg Tanaka said other cities have a system in which the police chief reports directly to the city council, rather to the city manager. The city, he said, should explore such a model.

"The handcuffs … that are on the police chief are just awful, so that he can't even take action at this point," Lauing said. "That's where the highest leverage is to make drastic changes and to get rid of the proven bad apples that we have in our barrel."

Kou and Lauing said they support removing the provision. Lauing said the key to police reform is working with the police unions to get the provision removed.

Varma said he believes most Palo Alto officers are doing great work, the fact that the city is limited in its power to discipline officers who engage in misconduct is harming the reputation of the department as a whole. Removing the binding arbitration clause, he said, is "in the best interests of our community and the police force."

The candidates were more united on proposals to increase police oversight, including the repeal of the binding-arbitration provision from the police unions contract. The provision, which is included in many police contracts across the nation, has impeded police chiefs from removing officers who engage in misconduct.

"Any subsidy needs to serve the community and not just be an automatic expectation on part of the developer and it has to be 100% affordable housing," Kou said.

Palo Alto City Council candidates diverge on housing, unite on police reform

Ten contenders vying for four seats offer divergent views on development at forum sponsored by Palo Alto Weekly