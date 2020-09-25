Ladomirak ahead in Palo Alto school-board campaign fundraising, trailed by incumbents

Newcomer Jesse Ladomirak has a lead in campaign contributions in the Palo Alto Unified school board race, having raised just over $20,000 to date, while incumbents Todd Collins and Jennifer DiBrienza are trailing with about $17,000 each.

Newcomers Katie Causey and Karna Nisewaner have each raised about $8,000 to date, according to campaign finance reports filed on Thursday. Another challenger, Matt Nagle, is not accepting campaign contributions and is instead asking people to donate to nonprofits he is passionate about or has connections to.

Ladomirak, a district parent and co-owner of a San Francisco remodeling company, has received mostly donations under $250. Several current or former elected officials gave to her campaign, including current school board member Melissa Baten Caswell ($600), City Councilwoman Alison Cormack ($500) and former City Councilman and Mayor Victor Ojakian ($250).

Ladomirak has spent about $6,000 to date, including on lawn signs, a voter data tool and her candidate statement.

Collins and DiBrienza, meanwhile, are neck and neck in total fundraising. Collins has raised $17,573 to date — including a $10,000 loan from his wife, Elisabeth Einaudi — and DiBrienza, $17,532.