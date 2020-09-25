News

Elementary student who was injured on playground to receive $200K settlement

School board unanimously approves agreement

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 25, 2020, 9:38 am 5
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto Unified School District has agreed to pay $200,000 to an Ohlone Elementary School student injured on a campus playground in 2018. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The Palo Alto school district has agreed to pay $200,000 to an Ohlone Elementary School student who was injured while playing on the campus' playground in 2018.

The school board unanimously approved the settlement agreement with the boy's family during a closed session on Tuesday, President Todd Collins announced when the open session began. The settlement, which is not an admission of liability, will be paid in full by the district's Joint Powers Authority (JPA).

The family's lawyer declined to comment on the settlement.

The boy's family filed a lawsuit in April 2019, alleging the district was negligent and failed to properly maintain safe conditions on school property.

During a class exercise in April 2018, the boy was playing ball with a "funnel catching device" in a sandbox surrounded by a concrete curb. He slipped on excess sand and fell face first into the curb, causing "serious trauma" to his head, face and teeth, according to the lawsuit.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"The close proximity" of the sandbox and concrete curb, "combined with the foreseeability that children are likely to slip and fall during the vigorous play that the funnel catcher encourages and the foreseeability that sand could spill over from the sandbox and make the surface even more slippery made this area of the public property dangerous," the complaint reads.

The lawsuit alleges the district "made the condition more dangerous and likely to cause harm" by not cleaning up excess sand. It also alleges that other children had previously been injured under similar circumstances.

The lawsuit includes 100 unnamed defendants who "breached their duty of care to (the student) by negligently, carelessly, recklessly and otherwise unlawfully creating a dangerous condition on the school playground."

Under the settlement agreement, the district will immediately pay a lump sum of $89,406 and then four $5,000 payments quarterly in the year 2032.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Elementary student who was injured on playground to receive $200K settlement

School board unanimously approves agreement

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 25, 2020, 9:38 am

The Palo Alto school district has agreed to pay $200,000 to an Ohlone Elementary School student who was injured while playing on the campus' playground in 2018.

The school board unanimously approved the settlement agreement with the boy's family during a closed session on Tuesday, President Todd Collins announced when the open session began. The settlement, which is not an admission of liability, will be paid in full by the district's Joint Powers Authority (JPA).

The family's lawyer declined to comment on the settlement.

The boy's family filed a lawsuit in April 2019, alleging the district was negligent and failed to properly maintain safe conditions on school property.

During a class exercise in April 2018, the boy was playing ball with a "funnel catching device" in a sandbox surrounded by a concrete curb. He slipped on excess sand and fell face first into the curb, causing "serious trauma" to his head, face and teeth, according to the lawsuit.

"The close proximity" of the sandbox and concrete curb, "combined with the foreseeability that children are likely to slip and fall during the vigorous play that the funnel catcher encourages and the foreseeability that sand could spill over from the sandbox and make the surface even more slippery made this area of the public property dangerous," the complaint reads.

The lawsuit alleges the district "made the condition more dangerous and likely to cause harm" by not cleaning up excess sand. It also alleges that other children had previously been injured under similar circumstances.

The lawsuit includes 100 unnamed defendants who "breached their duty of care to (the student) by negligently, carelessly, recklessly and otherwise unlawfully creating a dangerous condition on the school playground."

Under the settlement agreement, the district will immediately pay a lump sum of $89,406 and then four $5,000 payments quarterly in the year 2032.

Comments

Onrosewood
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Onrosewood, Midtown
Registered user
4 hours ago
Like this comment

How does $89,406 plus $20,000 (4 × $5,000 in 2032) add up to $200,000??

Or is it $20,000 paid four times for a total of $80,000 in 2032?

Still doesn't total $200,000.

I suspect the last paragraph is language taken directly from the press release. That doesn't make it clear.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Jim H
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago
Jim H, Duveneck/St. Francis
Registered user
3 hours ago
Like this comment

Probably $5000 quarterly UNTIL 2032,

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Jim H
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
3 hours ago
Jim H, Duveneck/St. Francis
Registered user
3 hours ago
Like this comment

Does PA Weekly need to put that the settlement "is not an admission of liability"? When has the district EVER admitted fault?

So, kids had fallen and injured themselves in the same manner and nothing was changed? I guess back then the district was too busy figuring out how to rename the schools or how to cover up the latest sexual assault.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

hkatrs
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
3 hours ago
hkatrs, Leland Manor/Garland Drive
Registered user
3 hours ago
Like this comment

It is so sad the District had not taken pro-active measures prior to any accident occurring at Ohlone Elementary School. Hopefully this Lawsuit will encourage the Palo Alto Unified School District to review every school campus' property for K-12 Student Safety and Welfare, then immediately renovate and repair.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Hope the student heals quickly!
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Hope the student heals quickly!, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago
Like this comment

I wonder how much they will pay out in COVID lawsuits once they reopen schools.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.