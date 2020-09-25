Elementary student who was injured on playground to receive $200K settlement

The Palo Alto school district has agreed to pay $200,000 to an Ohlone Elementary School student who was injured while playing on the campus' playground in 2018.

The school board unanimously approved the settlement agreement with the boy's family during a closed session on Tuesday, President Todd Collins announced when the open session began. The settlement, which is not an admission of liability, will be paid in full by the district's Joint Powers Authority (JPA).

The family's lawyer declined to comment on the settlement.

The boy's family filed a lawsuit in April 2019, alleging the district was negligent and failed to properly maintain safe conditions on school property.

During a class exercise in April 2018, the boy was playing ball with a "funnel catching device" in a sandbox surrounded by a concrete curb. He slipped on excess sand and fell face first into the curb, causing "serious trauma" to his head, face and teeth, according to the lawsuit.