City Council incumbents maintain cash edge in crowded Palo Alto race

The two incumbents in Palo Alto's crowded race for City Council seats are leading the 10-candidate field in campaign contributions, while six of their challengers have received more than $20,000 in donations, new campaign finance disclosures show.
The disclosures, which cover contributions up until Sept. 24, show Councilman Greg Tanaka with a strong lead in campaign cash, with $83,250 in contributions. A large portion of the funding is from local developers, with Roxy Rapp contributing $10,000 and developers Charles Keenan, John McNellis, Brad Ehikian and John Shenk contributing $5,000 each. The California Real Estate Political Action Committee contributed $2,500.
Tanaka also received dozens of smaller donations from residents, business professionals and local activists. Jeanne Fleming, whose group United Neighbors has lobbied for greater restrictions on wireless equipment, donated $1,000 to Tanaka's campaign, as had resident William Reller. Former Mayor Larry Klein chipped in $500, and Richard Hackmann, whose firm, Lighthouse Public Affairs, which worked to secure the conversion of President Hotel from an apartment building to a hotel, donated $200.
Councilwoman Lydia Kou reported $50,628 in contributions, most of them consisting of smaller donations from city residents. Her top donors include resident Gregory Welch, who contributed $2,500 and her council colleague Eric Filseth, who contributed $1,000. Residents Jean Wren while Deborah Wexler gave $1,300 and $1,000 to Kou's campaign, respectively.
Kou also received $950 contributions from Asher Waldfogel and Helen MacLean, as well as $900 contributions from Thomas and Gabrielle Layton each donated $900. The four donors made identical donations to the council campaigns of Ed Lauing, Pat Burt and Greer Stone.
Most of her other donors contributed between $100 and $300, campaign finance documents show.
Of the eight challengers, attorney Steven Lee and Planning and Transportation Commission Chair Cari Templeton received the most contributions. Lee's report, which covers the period that ends on Sept. 19, shows him receiving $43,600. Since that date, he said he received additional funding and reached his self-imposed limit of $45,000, at which point he stopped accepting donations. Templeton reported $40,109 in contributions.
Lee's campaign had also set a limit of $1,000 for individual contributions. It received this maximum amount from 15 contributors, including local residents, attorneys and tech professionals from companies such as Facebook, Google and Tibco Software. The list of donors who gave the maximum amounts includes resident Satomi Okazaki, George Chiao, Ainah Lee, Helen Young and James Hindery, Lee's campaign manager. Lee had also contributed $1,025 to his own campaign.
Templeton's campaign benefitted from dozens of smaller contributions from local residents, as well as a $10,999 loan from Templeton herself. Her contributors include engineers, attorneys and housing advocates. Resident Charles Cheever contributed $999 and attorney Owen Byrd contributed $500. Klein, a former mayor, also contributed $500, while housing advocates John Kelley and Kelsey Banes contributed $500 and $300, respectively. Mayor Adrian Fine contributed $250 to Templeton's campaign.
Campaign documents show that former Mayor Pat Burt had raised $32,574 as of Sept. 19. However, he had since filed an amendment disclosing a $5,000 contribution that was made on Sept. 23 by G. Leonard Baker, a venture capitalist from Sutter Hill Ventures, raising his current total to $37,574.
Planning and Transportation Commission member Ed Lauing raised $30,000 as of Sept. 19, the reports show. Engineer Raven Malone and teacher Greer Stone raised $26,496 and $25,864, respectively.
Burt's campaign received support from dozens of business professionals, neighborhood activists and residents. Aside from Baker, his top donors including Darrell Benatar, executive chairman at User Testing, and residents Deborah Wexler and Simone Coxe, each of whom contributed $1,000.
Burt's campaign also received $750 from Nadia Naik, chair of the citizens group that is working on rail improvements, $500 from Jeanne Fleming and $500 from Doria Summa, a member of the Planning and Transportation Commission. School board member Ken Dauber contributed $300, while Vice Mayor Tom DuBois gave $200.
Ed Lauing's campaign received $2,020 from Simone Coxe and $1,000 from Councilman Filseth and resident William Reller. Lauing's donor base includes many residents associated with Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning, a group that supports slow-growth policies, including the group's co-founder Joe Hirsch ($750) and Suzanne Keehn ($500).
His base also includes his current and past colleagues on the Parks and Recreation and Planning and Transportation commissions, with Summa contributing $500 and Jeff Greenfield, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission, contributing $99. Councilwoman Alison Cormack supported Lauing's campaign with a $500 contribution, while downtown resident Neilson Buchanan donated $750 to his campaign.
Many of the donors who supported Lauing also donated to Stone, who has also been endorsed by Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning. Stone received $1,300 from Buchanan and $300 from Keehn. Former Mayor Karen Holman contributed $900 to Stone, while resident Dudley Anderson, a financial adviser, donated $1,250.
Stone also received $1,000 from Deborah Wexler, $250 from Filseth, $200 from DuBois and $100 from former councilman and conservationist Enid Pearson.
Malone, a system engineer at Perspecta, received more funding from the technology and science sectors.
Her top donor is Charles Cheever, CEO of 650 Industries, who contributed $2,500. Michael Anderson, an engineer at Applied Materials, contributed $1,500 to her campaign; Reginald Williams, a systems administrator at United States Geological Survey, contributed $1,050; and Leah Cowen, a government relations manager at Sutter Health, donated $1,025. Nadia Ahlborg, an engineer at Lam Research, contributed $1,000, as had local resident Carolyn Blatman.
Malone also received $500 from Brian Chancellor, realtor at Sereno Group; $250 from Kelley, co-founder of OnRisk, Inc; and $200 from Michael Alcheck, a member of the Planning and Transportation Commission. Former Councilman Cory Wolbach and retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell, a former councilwoman, each contributed $100 to Malone.
Attorney Rebecca Eisenberg raised $15,482, while Ajit Varma, who works at WhatsApp, has opted not to accept contributions to his campaign.
Eisenberg's contributors include scientists, business people, software engineers and investors, both from Palo Alto and from elsewhere, and most of her contributions are well below $1,000. Local residents Ashish Gupta and Nita Goyal, contributed $500, while resident Vineet Gupta contributed $560. Mark Weiss, a concert promoter and former council candidate, contributed $410, while Aram James, a longtime advocate for police reform, contributed $200.
Eisenberg's top donor is James Ausman, a technical project manager at Twilio, who contributed $1,500.
The 10 candidates are vying for four open seats on the seven-member council. Kou and Tanaka are each second fresh terms. Mayor Adrian Fine has opted not to run again, while Councilwoman Liz Kniss is terming out at the end of this year.
Over 40% of Steven Lee’s donations come from outside of Palo Alto. Add to that Tanaka’s overwhelming haul from real estate and developer interests, and we’re seeing a very worrisome trend.
Here at the most local level of democracy, non-residents (and therefore neither taxed nor impacted) and special interests are weighing in heavily to influence the election outcome (and future of our city).
Looks like several candidates are taking money from outside Palo Alto through PACS and other groups like Cari Templeton and Raven Malone in addition to Steven Lee. Would be interesting if the Weekly did an analysis of where the money is coming from. I'm interested in understanding who Palo Alto voters are supporting
@follow the money. Agree that there is a worrying trend in how much money is spent on these races, but odd to call out Lee who at least seems interested in stopping the runaway amounts by committing to a $45k cap, not accepting money from developers, capping individual contributions.
Palo Alto is of course a rich city, but we have seen the amounts going up each year. Let's be clear, it is both sides too: Developer-backed candidates and PASZ backed candidates. MV managed some sort of agreed-upon cap in the $25k range, can we do the same? Maybe put that on the ballot next time around... something we all agree on?
I'd like to see more candidates at least try to limit their fundraising. The whole "PA residents only" purity test is irrelevant and dangerous unless we only want candidates who have lived here for 50+ years to run. Looks like most of these candidates raise from friends and family, some (like a lot of residents) didn't grow up in PA so those people aren't from the city...big deal.
@FollowTheMoney I agree that it is odd that you are calling out Lee when he is the only candidate who has a self-imposed limit on spending. Lee also refused to accept donations from developers, for-profit corporations, and law enforcement. Despite receiving donations from friends, classmates, and family outside of Palo Alto, Lee has still raised money from more Palo Alto donors than most of the other candidates. This indicates broad support for Lee throughout the community. Campaign finance reform is absolutely necessary. We need a spending cap and to eventually transition towards publicly financed elections which will make running for office more accessible to every person in our community. We must also pay our council people a living wage so that they can focus on the necessary work being done in our city without needing another job.
There seem to be three main groups shaking out this year:
The Progressive Crusaders, who support police-defunding, oppose racism, and want to replace single family homes with duplexes and quadplexes. Have stated they’re “the ONLY candidates who embody Palo Alto Values,” and will “build the Palo Alto of Tomorrow”* since today’s is a den of Privilege and Exclusion-ism. Oppose local control of land use. Substantial money from out-of-town social activists. (*Lee-Malone-Templeton mailer)
The Libertarians, who oppose Retail protection, residential parking programs and office caps, all of which cost landlords money. Big Real Estate loves (and funds) them. What’s good for Development is good for Palo Alto.
The Local City Elders, fixated on boring stuff like traffic, budgets, services and dog parks. Most money from residents.
Vote your preference in November.
Cari Templeton, Raven Malone, and Steven Lee have really done a good job with real grassroots fundraising without any special interest backing, unlike the other candidates. They will definitely take Palo Alto in a positive direction!
What the article missed is all the Independent Expenditures (IE) campaign spending. These are organizations that campaign for candidates but the fund are not reported as part of the candidate's campaign. Last time Cormack had half of her total campaign spend (~$130k) from IEs and there was a bunch of IE $s with DuBois and Filseth. Where is the research into this for the 2020 campaign? It looks like Raven's campaign has a IE setup.
I think the real problem isn't the amount raised but that some candidates hide money via IEs.
@Independent expenditures, absolutely more digging into the funding is needed.
Big money is being spent on this election with, for example, Big Tech spending $70,000,000 on Prop 22 to keep their workers as contractors with no benefits to save themselves money while pricing more workers out of housing (as per the San Francisco Chronicle on 9/4 so that number is probably much more a month later).
Hi. I am grateful for this article because it demonstrates a few things about my campaign:
1. I value speaking to constituents over phone calls to people asking them for money;
2. I have accepted only 2 donations over $500, one of which was $560.
3. I may have the most number of individual contributors, but this was not calculated by the Weekly.
4. I almost certainly have the lowest average contribution - also not contributed by the Weekly.
5. I have a spending cap less than half of Steven Lee's -- my spending cap is $20,000. (His is $45,000)
With the large amount of time I spend speaking with our residents, and my recent endorsements by the SEIU 521 and the South Bay Labor Council's 101 member organizations, I am proud of my priorities -- people over money.
I strongly believe that a candidate who spends too much of his or her time raising money is going to be the least prepared to serve our community!
So I am grateful for the Weekly's coverage, which demonstrated what a truly grassroots campaign looks like, and what a PAC- and special-interest campaign looks like.
To Resident: Am I a local city elder? I embrace that, while also being passionately pro-affordable housing, and strongly in favor of a business tax on our largest employers and commercial developers.
To Paly student: my son goes to Paly, and he disagrees! My campaign actually is the most grass-roots, given that I (possibly) have the most donors, and (almost certainly) have the lowest average donation size. Maybe it's my age showing, but I consider $1000 to be a HUGE donation (I never have made a donation of this size!) which is why my campaign only has accepted one donation that large. I also don't have any independent expenditure or private interests spending money on my behalf, and I have made a commitment not to spend more than $20,000 (less than half of Steven Lee's commitment). Also, relevant to you, perhaps: I am the only candidate who has campaigned actively for Vote16! But I mean no insult to any other candidate.
Maybe most relevant is that I'm the only candidate who believes in publicly funded elections. As a different competitor complained last night, publicly funded elections could double the number of candidates! But I, like the Palo Alto Weekly moderator, perhaps - think that allowing a much larger - and more representative - number of residents the opportunity to serve in public office is a GOOD thing. For that reason, I also support turning City Council positions into (median-income-paid) full time jobs, requiring all elected officials to forgo their conflicts of interest (so future mayors won't have to choose between the boss who pays them, e.g. Ford, and the boss who elected them - the voters). Making city council a job also would clarify that the role deserves priority attention, while enabling lower-income workers - many of whom have to work more than one job to make ends meet - the long-overdue opportunity to participate in government.
Given the self-promoting nature of this comment, the Weekly may remove it. But I did feel that a couple of the misstatements -- in the comments more than in the article -- were worth correcting.