Santa Clara County supervisors approve assistance for COVID-19 quarantines

In an effort to make a positive COVID-19 test less daunting to residents, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a program on Tuesday that would provide up to $5,000 in financial support and lodging for quarantining.

"Santa Clara County wants to make sure that people are not afraid to get tested and part of the reason people are afraid is because they don't have a proper place to quarantine or to isolate," Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez said during a news conference earlier this week.

The program has three main components to encourage residents to get tested and make it easier for those who need to quarantine: additional motel and hotel rooms, financial and rental support and at-home support like meal delivery programs.

Nearly 10% of county residents would require some assistance if they or a family member tested positive and 5% would need a place to quarantine either because they are unhoused, live in a crowded household or live with an at-risk person, according to a county study.

"Here is our big message — If you need to isolate, if you need to quarantine, there are support services for you," Chavez said. "We want everyone to know that if you take a test ... the county and the cities are here to help."