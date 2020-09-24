PUBLIC AGENDA: Vote on city auditor contract; study session on practices to protect tenants

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 28.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a lawsuit against the city pertaining to its policy of excluding nonresidents from Foothills Park unless accompanied by a resident. The council will then hear an update about the city's work to prompt racial justice and equity, consider withdrawing the city from its agreement with the San Mateo County Tourism Business Improvement District and approve a contract with the firm Baker Tilly to fulfill the function of the city auditor. The closed session meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. The rest of the virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will hold a special meeting to take action on the district's reopening plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold study sessions to discuss best practices on tenant protections and review pending 2020 legislation pertaining to planning and housing. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 957 7583 5836.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to continue its public hearing on Castilleja School's proposal to redevelop its campus at 1310 Bryant St. and to construct an underground garage. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 932 2779 7046.