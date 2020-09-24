Palo Alto Weekly to host City Council debate tonight

With Election Day exactly 40 days away, Palo Alto voters have plenty of decisions to make on the ballot — most notably for their next City Council and Board of Education members.

To aid local voters, the Palo Alto Weekly is hosting two debates for these pivotal races.

The first is set for tonight, from 7 to 9 p.m., when the Palo Alto Weekly will host a debate of the 10 candidates for Palo Alto City Council, a field that includes two incumbents, four current or former commissioners, one former council member and three first-time contenders. Moderated by the Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner, the virtual event, held on Zoom, will include questions from the public. To submit a question for consideration, email [email protected] The event will also be livestreamed on our YouTube channel. Register at tinyurl.com/PACouncil2020.

The following Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., Dong and Weekly education reporter Elena Kadvany, along with student editors from Gunn and Palo Alto high schools' publications, will hold a virtual forum with the six candidates for Palo Alto Board of Education. The event is co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Chinese Parents' Club, Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce, Avenidas, Paly Campanile, Paly Voice and Gunn Oracle. To submit a question for the candidates, email [email protected] Register at PaloAltoOnline.com/PAUSD.

Find a full calendar of local election debates and forums here.