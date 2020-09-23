'We're asking you to wait.' Reopening plan highlights breakdown of trust between teachers, district

Palo Alto Unified's plan to reopen elementary schools in October has sparked intense anxiety among teachers and staff members who do not feel safe returning to work in person, illustrating a deepening divide between them and school leaders who support safely getting back to face-to-face instruction.
More than 100 people spoke during the school board's virtual meeting on Tuesday night, with the majority being teachers and staff who urged the district against reopening campuses in the coming weeks. Many said they felt the plan was rushed and had not included their input, fueling a sense of distrust and lack of confidence in the plan. A recent teachers union survey found that 82% of special education teachers and specialists and 83% of elementary teachers who responded do not feel comfortable going back to work in person. According to the union, 84% of elementary teachers and 82% of special education teachers responded to the survey.
Loretta Beasley, a teacher at El Carmelo Elementary School, cited a recent New York Times article that attributed one California school district's ability to successfully reopen with the support of both staff and families to trust.
"That's what we're lacking here. The transparency of this plan is clearly flawed. The safety of this plan is haphazard at best," Beasley said. "What I think is happening then is the teachers are seen as the bad guys. I can tell you I am working harder than I have ever worked before. I am not part of the 83%, but I am terrified."
The district's reopening plan, which is subject to a board vote next week but almost is certain to be approved, proposes a staggered return to school with hybrid models that mix in-person and online learning. Transitional kindergarteners and first-graders would go back to school on Oct. 12, second- and third-graders on Oct. 26, fourth- and fifth-graders on Nov. 9 and middle and high schoolers on Jan. 7. Students of all ages, including now kindergarten, first- and second-graders, will be required to wear masks at all times.
The district also plans to bring more special education students back to school for daily, in-person instruction starting Monday, Sept. 28, which some special education teachers said they learned about Tuesday night.
Superintendent Don Austin, who said he believes students "belong in schools," acknowledged that there is no reopening plan that will satisfy everyone.
"Part of our problem right now is we're chasing something with no finish line for some people," he said. "I understand that. A person's fear or anxiety is real. There is a point, however, where we have exhausted our steps that we can put in place trying to make people feel better about returning."
He pointed to a disconnect between how educators and parents in the district feel about reopening. Of about 2,600 elementary school parents who responded to a district survey last week, 62% want their children to go back to school in person.
"We have to work through that," Austin said. "We have to remember who we serve first. School systems are designed and created to serve students."
Teachers said they worry about the safety of themselves, their students and families. Several specialists, such as music teachers or reading specialists who would work with multiple classrooms, questioned how that will keep cohorts stable. They asked for more detailed information about day-to-day logistics, safety measures and testing. (The district is looking into providing testing on campuses at no cost to students and staff, including possibly through Stanford Health Care.)
"We have not been part of the plan," said Lisa Jauregui, a middle school teacher in the Futures program for students with moderate to severe disabilities. "We are the ones on the front lines."
Tuesday marked two weeks since Santa Clara County moved into the less restrictive "red" tier under California's color-coded reopening framework, meaning all schools are now allowed to fully reopen for in-person instruction.
Some teachers pointed to local school districts that are not planning to open in person this semester, such as San Jose Unified. Other neighboring districts, however, including the Los Altos School District, are planning to resume in-person instruction in a staggered, hybrid model starting in October.
Several teachers and parents also said that distance learning has vastly improved since the spring. They worried that reopening will disrupt the progress that's been made in providing daily, quality online instruction.
Several board members explicitly said they support the reopening plan as proposed. Jennifer DiBrienza said she's not sure why there's a disconnect between the work the administration has done to put together a plan and the teachers who are expected to implement it. She noted that some of the questions and issues raised are answered in the 52-page plan.
"I do think that our staff has made an effort to create a clear safety plan and ... for whatever reason, there are many teachers who feel like they don't know what it is. Teachers are thinking that there isn't an adequate, safe plan in place when we think we have published an adequate safety plan," she said. "I'm not sure what the missing step is there but clearly we have to keep working at it."
Board member Ken Dauber made a failed motion to waive the board's two-meeting rule and vote on the reopening plan on Tuesday night. With the targeted first day of school less than three weeks away, he said it would give families and staff more certainty and time to prepare.
"We're going to adopt this plan," he said. "There's no benefit to waiting to do that except to continue to create I think a real cost, which is prolonging the uncertainty."
Vice President Shouank Dharap, board member Melissa Baten Caswell and DiBrienza voted against Dauber's motion while President Todd Collins abstained.
In the coming weeks, the district will be asking elementary school families to choose which model they want for their children for the rest of the year: either the in-person hybrid option or full distance learning.
Senior administrators shared how the campuses have been prepared for a safe reopening, from replacing HVAC filters, installing plexiglass dividers and designating entry and exit points to purchasing personal protective equipment for teachers and staff.
Board members also asked about options for livestreaming classes and outdoor instruction, which Austin said are subject to negotiations with the teachers union.
The school board will vote on the reopening plan at a special meeting this Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m.
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department issued revised guidance for K-12 schools this week. Updates include: staff providing special education and related services and rotating into general education classrooms for a portion of the day must stay at least 6 feet away from everyone else in the cohort; desks in middle school classrooms must be spaced at least 6 feet apart; and reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases and close contacts should be conducted through online portal, rather than email and phone.
Comments
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Not only will in-person instruction be dangerous but students will be receiving less instruction time with teachers than they are currently receiving during distance learning. For example: K-5 under the hybrid model will be receiving about 8-12 hours of instruction per week compared to the around 24 hours of instruction that they are receiving during distance learning. So less instruction time plus the risk of exposure to teachers, staff, students, and all of their families. Not worth it! Safety should be our #1 concern!
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I agree with Austin and I'm a teacher in the district. Kids need to be in school and no plan will be perfect but kids in rooms by themselves all day is not the answer for sure.
How about those teachers that are willing to teach in person be allowed to and those who are not just take care of kids who want to remain online.
Yes, district will have to get creative but it is hopefully one year only. Kids and teachers should get a choice!
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The Way:
Last night listening to the teachers speak it sounded like the teachers have not been a part of the discussion about whether teachers should go back in person or not. Did the union sign off that those 83% of elementary school teachers that don't want to go in person, are in fact available to go back? So is it that the union told the district "yes, our teachers are ready, your plan sounds solid and so you set the date and they will be there"? And now the district has set the date but the teachers didn't know that the Union went against the 83% of elementary school teachers who don't find the plan sufficient? I'm just trying to understand this. Its concerning to me that 83% of the elementary teachers aren't comfortable yet their own union said they need to go? I am not a teacher, have never been in a union and realize it's complex. But at the end of the day I thought the Union was to speak for the majority of its teachers and here it seems like that didn't happen? Or maybe I'm missing something?
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The question is this: do we trust the health department experts who have a background in infectious diseases and epidemiology? Or do we trust some random fourth grade English teacher and/or teacher union leaders? Why exactly are the teachers "terrified?" Are they terrified because of any rational, data-based reason? It seems like they're acting from being media influenced rather than data-influenced. It's emotion-based reasoning and it's the sign of immaturity.
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Tweens/teens, unlike children ages 0-9, transmit COVID19 just like adults. According to Menlo Medical pediatrics, 15 minutes is all it takes for someone wearing a mask (that is not an N95) to pick up the virus in an indoor setting. I fully support all teachers who do not want to be enclosed indoors for hours in classrooms that WILL contain asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic students. I support PAUSD opening campuses only for special ed and PAUSD+. Should PAUSD open secondary schools for students who want to return to classrooms next year, PAUSD must offer a secondary education distance learning option, as robust as offered now, because many students and their families simply can't afford to get COVID19, nor should they have to do so to get an education. The PAUSD secondary school classrooms will contain asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic students (and possibly teachers), breathing out the virus particles into the classroom through the holes in the sides, top and bottom of their masks. "Symptom checks" will not prevent those students/teachers from sitting in the classrooms. Healthy classmates/teachers, sitting over an hour in a classroom filling up with virus particles, will breath in the COVID19 particles in the enclosed classroom. Infected, these students/teachers will bring COVID19 home to their families. Many families have family members who are immune compromised (for example, cancer survivors) and/or elderly grandparents in the home. Many students have asthma compromised lungs and can't risk this exposure. I hope PAUSD and teachers work out a live streaming option for the tweens/teens and their families who must continue distance learning next semester, should secondary schools open during this pandemic.
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
I just hosted nearly 1,000 kids in 9 weeks of summer sports camps in Palo Alto between June and August of 2020. We did this by the County Health Guidelines (and had no tolerance for people who would not follow the rules). Six hours a day, 4 days a week. We made it all summer with NO cases of COVID. We were safe, and the kids were thrilled to be together and learning and having fun. These are exactly the same kids who will be going to your elementary schools in Palo Alto. Our campers were primarily late elementary/early middle school.
If teachers believe they are an essential part of the workforce (which they absolutely are), they need to join the long line of other essential workers (doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, police officers, firefighters....) who take some risk in their professional lives. The need for kids to be in person socially and learning at school is extraordinary. For many, there will be no 'catch-up' opportunity once they have fallen off the track.
My high school outside Buffalo, NY just published a very detailed opening plan with how they will be bringing HS kids back to school before the end of this month. Extensive video describing and showing the changes - and they do not have the benefit ot outside hallways and outside space (Buffalo weather turns toward winter in October). The COVID infection rates in Santa Clara County and Erie County (where my old HS is located) are pretty much identical. I do not see why Palo Alto HS needs to wait another 4 months to open their doors.
I will be glad to share our experience in implementing the Guidelines with anyone in the school district, We proved it can be done - safely and successfully. The Teachers Union owes it to the kids to do a better job in encouraging everyone to get back to school.
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
@Bill Glazier,
Thank you for coming forward with these amazing facts.
Even one day per week for secondary students would make a difference for the mental health.
Students will not receive less instruction if teachers agree to stream from their classrooms. Is this optimal. No, but nothing is optimal in this time.
We must do what we can to get kids connected in person. Covid-19 is not miraculously ending any time soon. We cannot count on a vaccine for children any time soon. Our classrooms and processes must support streaming and in person and remote choice made on WEEKLY basis through 2022 or even longer (not 2021 as many seem to believe).
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
The fact that 83 percent do not feel safe to return says something. Have you seen the classrooms? Some do not have windows. Ventlilation is a real issue. Social distancing will be an issue (but easier among older kids). Outdoor summer camps are not a fair comparison. Kids will be indoors for 6 hours a day. Most teachers will not have N95 masks for protection. Asymptomatic transmission is the biggest threat with airborne transmission. Yes, CDC walked back those recommendations but the WHO has been pointing to airborne transmission for months. Parents and teachers are demanding more precautions for safety. Hand washing with cold water and temperature checks is not enough.
Ventura
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Science-based state guidelines are telling us it's safe to open schools for in-person learning today. The School District plan already builds in considerable grace period--months in the case of grades 6-12. The plan is 100% transparent; it's posted online. It follows all applicable health guidelines. Yes, "teachers are seen as the bad guys" because they are the ones complaining and not contributing any specifics to get kids back into classrooms. Thank you staff and school board for prioritizing the importance of in-person learning while following the science.
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Teacher here. I agree entirely with @Bill Glazier. The District plan is more than adequate, and the mental health benefits for me and for the kids are more than worth the small and dwindling risk to physical health. My opinion is unpopular enough among my colleagues that I don't share it widely for fear of damaging those relationships. I've contemplated leaving the District despite tenure if our union here tries to keep us closed into August 2021 while all the Districts around us reopen.
Midtown
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I have worked in an elementary school in Palo Alto for over a decade as an instructional aide. I miss the kids and know that being in person is better for most kids than online learning. But I am with the 83% that don't feel it is safe to return. There is a big gap between plans drawn up by adults for how a classroom should look and function during a pandemic, and what will actually occur when you have CHILDREN present. Because children will remember what school used to be like and will struggle to follow all the new requirements. You can "require" a student to wear a mask, but what do you do when the student fidgets with or pulls down the mask because it has become uncomfortable after many hours of wear? Who is going to be checking that the masks are replaced or are freshly sanitized EVERY day the student is in school? Who is going to accompany the child to the restroom and supervise the 20 second hand washing with soap? And hand washing before and after snack/lunch? And supervise the line that forms while students wait to use the one classroom sink or the two sinks commonly found in the student restrooms. If you think the kids will space themselves out six feet apart and wait patiently without an adult present, you have not recently spent a day with young children. Teachers are essential workers, to be sure, but unless the district is going to be handing out gloves, masks, shields, gowns, and bring the level of PPE up to the standards of hospitals/medical offices where nurses and doctors have prolonged contact with others as teachers will when they return to classrooms for 6+ hours a day, it is not a safe environment. It's a "semi-safe" environment, and the COVID 19 virus is ready to exploit it.
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Why not planning small first?
I think working as community together with empathy to fight against COVID 19, District should plan small by targeting struggling kids and families first beyond PAUSD+. By the way, do not get this wrong. My kids are totally fine with distance learning. If we limit number of kids and staffs at campus, it will have more efficient and effective outcome as a whole community, especially timing with flu season. District should beg whole community to keep kids who is doing ok with distance learning at home even though it is not 100 % ideal situation and district should beg community to give campus space to the struggling kids and families referred by teachers whatever reason that is. Flu season is coming and I think this reopening plan is wasting our recourse. Don sent out email that " students and staff safety is the priority" and then he celebrated that 800 staffs were on campus. I felt something is not consistent. I wonder if anyone wants to check how district prepared safety measure for those 800 staffs at site and office. So we can see the true example and trust district safety plan on paper of reopening school. Survey shows 65% of parents wants to send kid to school. I wonder what is total population of 100% survey participants. Usually People who likes current situation is not eager to participate survey. I am not sure 65% is real number representing whole community thoughts. For social wise for elementary kids, I see my kids are having fun during lunch time through zoom or face time with other friends by chatting, drawing and eating together. If they are going to school, ironically social will be more weird by distancing 6 ft each other with mask. District should plan something effective and efficient. Put whole community safety first while taking care of kids and families who has difficulties. Make goal and plan small, so at the end of COVID 19, District has at least something to share for their accomplishment.
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I appreciate that the district is giving families a choice in whether to choose distance learning or in-person education during this trying time. I hope that teachers also get a choice in choosing to teach in-person or from a distance.
One of the potential technology solutions mentioned during the school board meeting is ionization systems for the HVAC systems. I hope decision makers ask the consulting company about the ozone created by ionization purifiers. It's likely we would be exchanging COVID sterilization in exchange for pumping ozone, a common car pollutant and irritant, directly into our school buildings. (They may also want to consider the expertise of this particular company.) The EPA has a page specifically on the concern of ionizers creating ozone which includes the line "There is no difference, despite some marketers' claims, between ozone in smog outdoors and ozone produced by these devices." Many tech companies in the area are shunning ionizers for this reason and instead are looking at UV sterilization systems in HVAC systems which sanitize the air without pumping a pollutant into classrooms and offices. I hope we make our classrooms and offices safer without introducing new problems.
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The teachers and staff need to look [portion removed] and see what's going on in the rest of the country and the rest of the world. Kids are going to school, and have been in Europe in many places for months. How many teachers are getting sick? How many kids are getting sick? California has been been very strict about reopening things, and Santa Clara County even more so, and they both say it's safe now.
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
@Amy - No. The Union is not disconnected from the teachers. What you are seeing is the unyielding negotiating stance of the Admin. From what I've been informed, Admin has been keeping teachers and the Union at arm's length. You saw evidence of this in teacher comments last night, especially Futures Program teachers.
It's important to note that this reopening is like a rocket launch. Just like a rocket, all systems must work perfectly in order to launch. Any breakdowns in the system in this case leads to illness and death. Admin is very confident that plans are robust and everything will go according to plan. I ask you, the public: do you believe that it's a core competency of educators and PAUSD to launch a complex, high stakes, multifaceted, public health plan perfectly? Right from the start?
The answer, in my view, is no. As they are "iterating" and getting it right, and improving and so on, who will be at risk? How will parents know?
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
This board meeting was the epitome of how a meeting should NEVER be run. Instead of 100 angry teachers who fear we are sending them to the guillotine, why didn't the board invite to talk medical specialists (we are right next Stanford, after all) who could evaluate with FACTS the content of the plan? Yesterday was a complete shit-show. If I her one more teacher saying we are sending them to their "death sentence", I will lose it. Wear a mask and you will be fine.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
With all due respect to teachers it is time to get back to work or find another line of work. I respect teachers but the county health department and the state governor's office have set strict criteria which everyone worked hard to meet. Now that those criteria have been met it is time to get our children back to class. This is not a "nice to have" this is an absolute necessity. I have been watching young kids struggle with "Distance learning" for the last 6 months. They are certainly not getting a good education. I challenge anyone to argue that "Distance Learning" is providing even half the educational and mental benefits that in person does. Our kids have not interacted with others in months or if they did on a very limited basis. Young children need to see others their age, interact with them, have a focused learning environment. All the things that "Distance Learning" does not and can not provide.
The parents, including teachers with small children, also need the mental and physical break that comes from having kids out of the house for a few hours a day. I have heard this from every parent I have spoken to, even elementary teachers who have small children.
So teachers, if you have ideas on how to make the classrooms safer you should share them, if they are reasonable I am sure they will be considered, but arguing to not restart school when the professionals have said it is safe is a non-starter and one I think you will find little support for from parents..
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Germans have the data (I'm reposting from another thread)
"Child-to-child transmission in schools/childcare facilities appeared very uncommon. We anticipate that, with face mask use and frequent ventilation of rooms, transmission rates in schools/childcare facilities would remain low in the next term, even if classes’ group sizes were increased."
Web Link
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I am not weighing in on who is right here, but I do want to comment that the nightmare spring quarter was the Teacher's Unions plan and was signed without ANY parent/student/community input on March 25th. So, this time the parents/students/community are making sure voices are heard.
I ask that the teachers/parents/community read the 52 page document that was provided, links went out last week, and then provide input on the safety. See if it does indeed meet safety requirements.
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I'm glad Don Austin is doing his job and growing a spine against the powerful teachers' union.... "We have to remember who we serve first. School systems are designed and created to serve students." Public health experts say Palo Alto kids can go back to school. Schools in other countries are open in areas with higher positivity rates than Palo Alto and thriving. KIDS FIRST; THEY ARE THE FUTURE. Both education AND mental health should be national, state, city priorities. I empathize with teachers who are scared to go back because of health reasons (they can continue with online teaching to kids who need to continue with distance learning); there are many teachers/substitute teachers who would LOVE to get a chance to work for PAUSD in-person for a year and get their foot in the door. Ask any teaching applicant, getting a job at PAUSD is hard. (Of course, once you're in and tenured, you could be the worst teacher on Earth and not get fired. Thanks, Union!)
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
We appreciate the Board's commitment last night to "anchor" and "rely upon" government health guidelines for school reopening. Regarding outdoor instruction, the guidelines from the Santa Clara Department of Public Health are clear: "Move as much instruction and as many activities as possible to outdoor spaces and other larger spaces to allow for greater distancing between students and greater dispersion of viral particles." [1]
Outdoor instruction is the top recommendation for all class settings, and the expert guidance to hold as many activities as possible outdoors is repeated throughout the guidelines. See Id. at 12, 7, 13, 14, 20, 22.
The currently proposed PAUSD Return to Campus Roadmap is not consistent with that guidance. For classrooms, the current plan is to "[u]tilize other campus spaces for instructional activities (e.g., lecture halls, gyms, auditoriums, cafeterias, outdoors), as needed." [2]. By contrast, staff meetings, food services, and physical conditioning are to be outdoors, consistent with the guidance. See Id. at 25, 28, 29. We do not think that the Board would like to afford less protection to our students than it does to our staff.
The reopening plan must be amended to include outdoor instruction whenever possible, to be consistent with the Santa Clara Department of Public Health guidelines, and to protect our students and community from known health risks.
[1] Santa Clara County Public Health Department, COVID-19 Prepared: Reopening of Santa Clara County K-12 Public Schools (June 30, 2020; revised Sept. 21, 2020) at 12, available at Web Link (last visited Sept. 22, 2020)
[2] Palo Alto Unified School District, Return to Campus Roadmap (Sept. 22, 2020) at 25, 44, 45, available at Web Link (last visited Sept. 22, 2020)
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Engaged parents and community,
SB98 created standards. The State created reopening tiers. The County set forth requirements.
Who on the board is requiring the admin to show on a checklist that these standards and requirements are being met?
1. SB98: In person, whenever possible, and distance for whoever is home by choice or quarantine or if the County/State has closed the school
2. Distance learning: live daily interaction of the equivalent quality and challenge as in person (so immersion should get immersion; AP, AP; honors; honors).
3. County requirements? Are these being met?
4. State requirements? Are these being met?
We should not have to read a 52 page document. Show us the checklist that is being used to ensure that all required standards and guidelines are being followed.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1. Transmission is low for children ages 0-9, but tweens and teens transmit the virus just like adults.
2. Masks REDUCE but do not prevent viral transmission because the viral particles leak out masks sides, tops and bottoms. When outdoors (like at a sports camp), those viral leaks dissipate. When indoors, those particles fill the classroom, for others to breathe in, through their masks sides, tops and bottoms.
3. Virus particles indoors enter a person through their eyes. That's why infectious disease experts now recommend eye coverings.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Two things:
1. The plan looks very detailed until you're the one who has to implement it and then you realize how many holes are in it--then it reads like an overview. This isn't a situation where teachers can just make it work on the fly. Teachers need specifics. For example, they need SITE specific, STAFF specific plans for recess at the elementary-level. Who covers whom and when--this is a unique situation given the requirement for staggered recesses and stable cohorts. This is just the most lay-person accessible example I can think of to share that demonstrates what teachers mean when they say that the plan isn't detailed enough.
2. There's a disconnect between what is being told to families and what's actually getting done. Some sites appear to be ON THEIR WAY (not DONE)...signage is up, but rooms haven't been set up, handwash stations, hot water, etc...and others aren't. Not all the PPE outlined in the report is actually in hand, it's on back order or is on the way. Ventilation is still being resolved and teachers are returning to classrooms to discover that issues not in alignment with the safety protocol. When they voice these concerns, well, read any thread. Teachers aren't trying to shirk their job--they're trying to blow the whistle. Take a look at the proposed MOUs that the district has publicized on their own website to see the differences between what they wanted to return with and what we have now...the district offers the bare minimum and only shifts when that bare minimum is changed by health departments or from community/teacher outcry.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I'm amazed that the Teachers Union is so quiet in all of this. The main purpose for *any* union is worker protection, followed by worker compensation. Clearly the teachers feel like they're being put at risk, so where is their union? How did they cede their bargaining power in all of this.
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Perhaps it would be useful to have Special Ed. parents weigh in here about their experience. It's a useful analogy. Many Special Ed. cases are highly complex plans, with multiple personnel expected to do complex tasks with a young human. The district makes a "promise" in an IEP - this is actually more like a contract than the re-opening plan. How does the parent verify that all promises are being carried out exactly as specified? When it is discovered that the promises are not carried out exactly, what is the district response? When they say "we're working hard", and "we're working on it", is that adequate? Now, apply that same logic to re-opening. Special ed parents, jump in any time...