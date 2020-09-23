Palo Alto Unified to pay $50K to family of bullying victim

The Palo Alto school board unanimously approved Tuesday a $50,000 settlement with the family of a former special education middle school student who was repeatedly bullied in 2016.

The family filed a lawsuit against the school district in 2017 alleging the district failed to protect him from harassment at Jordan Middle School (now known as Greene Middle School) that included bullying online and in person, as well as an incident in which a student brandished a knife at him on campus, which they said resulted in severe academic and emotional harm.

The district "denies and disputes" all claims and allegations made in the lawsuit, the settlement states. Both parties agreed to settle "in order to avoid the substantial expense and inconvenience of further litigation," the document reads.

Seth Rosenberg, the family's attorney, said in a statement that the district "failed in its responsibilities to protect its students at every level — in educating its students regarding bullying prevention, in investigating and remedying bullying once it occurs, and in working to prevent bullying from occurring again. For these errors PAUSD fairly compensated my client.

"We hope PAUSD learns from this experience and works harder to protect its students going forward," he added. "I couldn't be prouder of my client and his family for sticking up for their rights. I have been honored to represent them."