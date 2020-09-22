Want to get to know your local candidates? Here's a list of election debates, forums

Midpeninsula voters will not only cast their ballots this fall for the country's next leader, but also for numerous races and measures that will have a long-term impact on their communities.
We've compiled a list of local election debates and forums taking place virtually in the coming weeks:
City Council
• Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum with candidate Raven Malone. Hosted by the Southgate Women's Group. Join on Zoom. Previous forums with other candidates can be found here.
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-9 p.m. - Debate hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly with questions from Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and City Hall reporter Gennady Sheyner. To submit a question for consideration, email [email protected] Register on Zoom.
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum with candidate Steven Lee. Hosted by the Southgate Women's Group. Join on Zoom.
• Thursday, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. - Forum via Zoom on policing, traffic, housing and development, among other topics. Hosted by Palo Alto Neighborhoods. Moderated by former Councilwoman Hillary Freeman. Event will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and streamed live at midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate via Zoom can do so by visiting this link or dialing 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 838 7483 0135. Passcode for the event is 057302.
• Sunday, Oct. 4, 4-5:30 p.m. - Green Transportation Forum hosted by Walk Bike Palo Alto and the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition. Moderator is Robert Neff, a member of the Palo Alto Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee. Register for virtual forum on patransportforum.eventbrite.com. Registered attendees will be provided with the Zoom link starting one week before the event.
• Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m. - Forum on issues that impact the environment. Moderated by the Rev. Kaloma Smith, chair of the Palo Alto Human Relations Commission. Hosted by 350SV Palo Alto Climate team and cosponsored by 12 local environmental organizations. Register at eventbrite.com. A link to the webinar will be provided to registrants. Questions can be sent by email to [email protected]
• Thursday, Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m. - Forum on affordable housing, COVID-19 recovery efforts and calls for racial equality with candidates split between two one-hour sessions on Zoom. Hosted by [email protected] Action Fund and cosponsored by California YIMBY. Register at here.
• Saturday, Oct. 10, 4-6 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto. Register on Zoom. Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, through the question submission link on registration confirmation email.
Palo Alto Unified School District Board of Education
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum on Secondary Education (middle and high schools) hosted by the Palo Alto Council of PTAs. Moderated by students from the Palo Alto and Gunn high school speech and debate clubs. Questions can be sent through noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23, via this Google form. To watch, click here.
• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7-9 p.m. - Debate hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly with questions from Palo Alto Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and education reporter Elena Kadvany. To submit a question for consideration, email [email protected] Register on PaloAltoOnline.com/PAUSD.
• Thursday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and cosponsored by the Palo Alto Council of PTAs. Register on Zoom. Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6, through the submission link on registration confirmation email.
• Saturday, Oct. 17, 3-5 p.m. - Forum on Educational Equity and Access: the Achievement Gap and Special Education. Event jointly sponsored by PTA Council of PTAs, Palo Alto Community Advisory Committee for Special Education, the Latino Parent Network and Parent Advocates for Student Success. Questions can be sent by email to [email protected]
Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees
• Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-4 p.m. Forum hosted by EPA Neighbors at St. Mark AME Church, 1749 Bay Road, East Palo Alto. More information on registration and access to come.
• Thursday, Oct. 8, 7-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County over Zoom. More information on registration and access to come.
City Council
• Monday, Sept. 21, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom, where attendees can submit a question in advance.
• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum on Zoom hosted by the Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association. More information on registration and access to come.
• Thursday, Oct. 1, 6-7 p.m. - Forum on Housing Affordability in Silicon Valley, COVID-19 recovery equity and calls for racial equality with incumbent Lisa Matichak, environmental oversight researcher Lenny Siegel, environmental advocate Sally Lieber and software engineer Paul Roales. Event to be held on Zoom. Hosted by [email protected] Action Fund and cosponsored by California YIMBY. Register here.
• Thursday, Oct. 15, 7-8 p.m. - Forum on Housing Affordability in Silicon Valley, COVID-19 recovery equity and calls for racial equality with incumbent Margaret Abe-Koga, civil engineer Pat Showalter, cybersecurity adviser Alex Nunez and data scientist John Lashlee. Event to be held on Zoom. Hosted by [email protected] Action Fund and cosponsored by California YIMBY. Register here.
Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees
• Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom.
Town Council
• Monday, Oct. 19, 7-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women voters of South San Mateo County. More information on registration and access to come.
Board of Education, Area 1
• Sunday, Oct. 11, 4-5 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom, where attendees can submit a question in advance.
Mountain View Los Altos High School District
• Tuesday, Oct. 6. 7-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register on Zoom, where attendees can submit a question in advance.
California Senate District 13
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 7-8 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View Area and cosponsored by LWV chapters in Palo Alto, Cupertino-Sunnyvale and South San Mateo County. If event registration exceeds 100 attendees, organizers plan to provide a livestream via YouTube. Register via Zoom.
California Assembly District 24
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7:30-8:30 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and cosponsored by LWV chapters in Los Altos-Mountain View Area, Cupertino-Sunnyvale and South San Mateo County. Register via Zoom. Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Sunday, Sept. 27, through the question submission link on registration confirmation email.
U.S. Congressional District 18
• Saturday, Sept. 26, 4-5 p.m. - Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and cosponsored by LWV chapters in Los Altos-Mountain View Area, Southwest Santa Clara Valley and South San Mateo County. Register on Zoom. Questions can be sent in advance by noon on Thursday, Sept. 24, through the question submission link on registration confirmation email.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:54 pm
Registered user
on Sep 11, 2020 at 10:54 pm
Voters should know that Palo Alto city council member Alison Cormack has instigated the creation of an organization to advance her personal agenda at Cubberley. She is 1 of only 6 listed in the group, and recently met with some PAN members on the groups behalf.
Her groups mission states in part - “We support and advocate for the redevelopment of Cubberley for the benefit of the entire Palo Alto community AND OUR NEIGHBORING CITIES.” Wow. That sends up red flags.
Her group even has a single issue forum that says it will put the same 3 questions to city council and school board candidates alike who will be together. No doubt a purity test will be applied to the responses, otherwise it wouldn’t be so tightly controlled.
If I were a candidate I would skip this forum. A 3-question, single issue “forum” at the behest of a council member does not qualify for serious attention.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
on Sep 11, 2020 at 11:24 pm
Registered user
on Sep 11, 2020 at 11:24 pm
WOW - Cubberley is owned by the Palo Alto Unified School District - a percentage. So how does that work? Not sure that is a legal maneuver. She works for GOOGLE? We need to find out who the other instigators are.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:29 am
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:29 am
I have been looking for comprehensive list like this. Thank you, Palo Alto Weekly! This is very useful. I just pointed my neighbors to it.
Registered user
Midtown
on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:32 pm
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:32 pm
Note that Palo Alto Neighborhoods (PAN) is hosting a Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, October 1, from 7-9pm.
Moderated by former City Council Member Hillary Freeman
The virtual meeting will be broadcast on Comcast cable TV Channel 28 and streamed live at
Web Link (Click on Channel 28).
This PAN Election forum, rather than being live and in person, will be produced as a Zoom Webinar without audience participation. To access the Zoom webinar:
Web Link
Passcode: 057302
Dial in: +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 838 7483 0135
Passcode: 057302
The candidates have also fill out an in-depth questionnaire on the various issues, which will be available as of September 18 on PAN’s website: www.paneighborhoods.org.