Silicon Valley Sculpture offers fine art in the great outdoors

Like so many other things, Burning Man didn't happen this year due to the pandemic, but a Midpeninsula art fair is channeling some of that festival's inventive spirit, offering a socially distanced opportunity to enjoy sculptures in the open air — and aiming to emphasize the importance of art in our everyday lives.

The Silicon Valley Sculpture fine art fair takes place Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, on the Menlo College campus, at 1000 El Camino Real, Atherton. Visitors to the fair can stroll the college grounds and enjoy an exhibition of sculptures from about 30 different artists, including some who have shown at Burning Man.

In addition to self-guided tours of the sculptures, Saturday's schedule includes two outdoor panel discussions, one delving into the past and future of public art and the other exploring the role of outdoor sculpture in commercial and public settings. Saturday evening features a reception with the artists and a screening of "Art on Fire," a documentary about art at Burning Man.

Sunday will feature live and silent auctions, as well as another chance to enjoy the outdoor sculpture display.

The fair will raise funds for Menlo Park Public Art (MPPA), a nonprofit with the goal of defining Silicon Valley through public art.