Great Glass Pumpkin Patch marks 25th anniversary with two-week virtual sale

Favorite fall event features hundreds of glass-blown pumpkins

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch Goes Online marks the 25th anniversary of this favorite fall event featuring hand-blown glass pumpkins. Courtesy Bay Blown Glass/Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.

The virtual world has hosted many events that otherwise wouldn't have happened this year and that goes for a number of favorite local traditions as well, including the Bay Area's sparkliest "pumpkin patch."

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with an all-online sale.

The pumpkin patch, which features hundreds of handcrafted glass-blown pumpkins created by California glass artists, is available online any time Sept. 24-Oct. 4. Proceeds benefit the artists, the Bay Area Glass Institute and the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation.

In a special nod to the patch's silver anniversary, the event kicks off Sept. 24, 3 p.m., with a special treat for collectors and fans: a Zoom event where they can share their collections and show off their favorite glass gourds from previous years.

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch Goes Online can be found at greatglasspumpkinpatch.com.

The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch features hundreds of handcrafted blown glass gourds. Courtesy Nick Leonoff/Great Glass Pumpkin Patch.

