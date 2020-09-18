PUBLIC AGENDA: Changes to inclusionary-housing rules; proposed school reopening dates

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hear an update from the Expanded Community Advisory Panel on grade separation options, consider changes to the city's inclusionary-housing regulations and discuss affordability requirements for projects using the "planned housing" zone. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The committee plans to meet in a closed session to continue its evaluation of the city manager, city attorney and city clerk. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board will discuss proposed school reopening dates, safety protocols, attendance, special education and progress on Cubberley Community Center, among other items. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The meeting will be broadcast on Cable TV Channel 28 and midpenmedia.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/97888498129 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 949 9734 6242.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve the park improvement ordinance for Cameron Park; get an update on the Urban Forest master plan; and review the city's Recreational Summer Camp programs. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 993 0651 2349.